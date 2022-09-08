F1 News

News

Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver set to start Italian GP at back of the grid after Mercedes engine penalty

Mercedes say they are still working on a "recovery plan" for Lewis Hamilton's third engine, which was damaged in Belgian GP crash with Fernando Alonso; Hamilton likely one of many drivers to take penalties at the Italian GP, which is all live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend

Last Updated: 08/09/22 1:46pm

Lewis Hamilton is set to start at the back of the grid for this weekend's Italian GP due to a Mercedes engine penalty.

Mercedes are fitting a fourth engine - one more than is permitted in F1's rules - into Hamilton's car as a result of the damage his last engine suffered in his race-ending crash with Fernando Alonso at the Belgian GP.

There was a 45G impact in that collision and Mercedes say they are still working on a "recovery plan" for that Power Unit, which cannot be run this weekend.

Sky F1's Damon Hill says he understands why Lewis Hamilton was frustrated with the Mercedes team's strategy in the Dutch Grand Prix.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky F1's Damon Hill says he understands why Lewis Hamilton was frustrated with the Mercedes team's strategy in the Dutch Grand Prix.
Sky F1's Damon Hill says he understands why Lewis Hamilton was frustrated with the Mercedes team's strategy in the Dutch Grand Prix.

While it has not been confirmed how many engine components are being changed yet, the incoming grid penalty means Hamilton will head to the back of the grid, making his already slim chances of a first win of the season at the high-speed Monza circuit all the more difficult.

Hamilton, who claimed three straight podiums before the summer break, retired in Belgium before having a great chance of the win at the Dutch GP before a combination of Safety Cars and strategy hampered his chances.

The seven-time world champion is currently sixth in the drivers' standings.

Lewis Hamilton apologised for criticising Mercedes' strategy over team radio, admitting he was 'on the edge of breaking point with emotions'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Lewis Hamilton apologised for criticising Mercedes' strategy over team radio, admitting he was 'on the edge of breaking point with emotions'.
Lewis Hamilton apologised for criticising Mercedes' strategy over team radio, admitting he was 'on the edge of breaking point with emotions'.

Hamilton will likely not be the only one dropping further back than his qualifying position for Sunday's race.

Valtteri Bottas' engine penalty in the Alfa Romeo has already been confirmed while Ferrari are also thought to be considering a grid drop for their home race, along with title leaders Red Bull for Sergio Perez.

Monza's 'Temple of Speed' layout promotes overtaking, and should see drivers recover easier than most tracks.

More to follow.

Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule

Thursday, September 8
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday, September 9
8.15am: F3 Practice
9.25am: F2 Practice
12.30pm: Italian GP Practice One (session starts at 1pm)
2.25pm: F3 Qualifying
3.45pm: Italian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5.25pm: F2 Qualifying
6.10pm: The F1 Show

Also See:

Saturday, September 10
9.30am: F3 Sprint Race
11.45am: Italian GP Practice Three (session starts at 12pm)
2pm: Italian GP Qualifying Build-up
3pm: ITALIAN GP QUALIFYING
4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race
6pm: Ted's Quali Notebook

Sunday, September 11
7.30am: F3 Feature Race
9.00am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP Build-up
2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP Reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
6pm: Italian GP Highlights

Trending

©2022 Sky UK