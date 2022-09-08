Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver set to start Italian GP at back of the grid after Mercedes engine penalty

Lewis Hamilton is set to start at the back of the grid for this weekend's Italian GP due to a Mercedes engine penalty.

Mercedes are fitting a fourth engine - one more than is permitted in F1's rules - into Hamilton's car as a result of the damage his last engine suffered in his race-ending crash with Fernando Alonso at the Belgian GP.

There was a 45G impact in that collision and Mercedes say they are still working on a "recovery plan" for that Power Unit, which cannot be run this weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Damon Hill says he understands why Lewis Hamilton was frustrated with the Mercedes team's strategy in the Dutch Grand Prix. Sky F1's Damon Hill says he understands why Lewis Hamilton was frustrated with the Mercedes team's strategy in the Dutch Grand Prix.

While it has not been confirmed how many engine components are being changed yet, the incoming grid penalty means Hamilton will head to the back of the grid, making his already slim chances of a first win of the season at the high-speed Monza circuit all the more difficult.

Hamilton, who claimed three straight podiums before the summer break, retired in Belgium before having a great chance of the win at the Dutch GP before a combination of Safety Cars and strategy hampered his chances.

The seven-time world champion is currently sixth in the drivers' standings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton apologised for criticising Mercedes' strategy over team radio, admitting he was 'on the edge of breaking point with emotions'. Lewis Hamilton apologised for criticising Mercedes' strategy over team radio, admitting he was 'on the edge of breaking point with emotions'.

Hamilton will likely not be the only one dropping further back than his qualifying position for Sunday's race.

Valtteri Bottas' engine penalty in the Alfa Romeo has already been confirmed while Ferrari are also thought to be considering a grid drop for their home race, along with title leaders Red Bull for Sergio Perez.

Monza's 'Temple of Speed' layout promotes overtaking, and should see drivers recover easier than most tracks.

More to follow.

Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule

Thursday, September 8

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday, September 9

8.15am: F3 Practice

9.25am: F2 Practice

12.30pm: Italian GP Practice One (session starts at 1pm)

2.25pm: F3 Qualifying

3.45pm: Italian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.25pm: F2 Qualifying

6.10pm: The F1 Show

Saturday, September 10

9.30am: F3 Sprint Race

11.45am: Italian GP Practice Three (session starts at 12pm)

2pm: Italian GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm: ITALIAN GP QUALIFYING

4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race

6pm: Ted's Quali Notebook

Sunday, September 11

7.30am: F3 Feature Race

9.00am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP Build-up

2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP Reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

6pm: Italian GP Highlights