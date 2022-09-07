Italian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports as Ferrari head home
Watch the Italian GP live on Sky Sports F1 as a spectacular European triple-header comes to an end at Monza with Charles Leclerc hoping to regain some points on Max Verstappen; watch Sunday's race live at 2pm on Sky Sports F1, with build-up from 12.30pm
Formula 1's final European race of the year takes the teams to Italy - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Ferrari look to close the gap on Max Verstappen on home soil at the Italian Grand Prix.
Verstappen extended his lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the Dutch GP, continuing his impeccable form with his 10th victory in 15 races this season.
Verstappen's win at Zandvoort catapulted him 109 points ahead of Leclerc in second place, and it is clear he is a driver who is full of confidence, not just in himself but in his car too.
Ferrari's strategy was once again questioned ahead of their home race, with former world champion Nico Rosberg stressing the team needed to make changes and delivering a damning verdict that "even Formula 2 teams or Formula 3 teams do a better job at their strategy".
Sky Sports F1 is your home for the whole weekend in Monza, from the drivers' press conference on Thursday right through to Friday's opening practice sessions, Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's showpiece race.
The key times are:
- From 12pm on Thursday, September 8 coverage of the race weekend will start, with the drivers' press conference from 2pm
- Race weekend begins with the opening practice from 12:30pm on Friday, September 9
- Qualifying commences from 2pm on Saturday, September 10, with the race live at 2pm on Sunday, September 11 (build-up from 12:30pm)
With seven races remaining this season, Verstappen and Red Bull are in a strong position at the top of the drivers and constructors leaderboard.
The Dutchman only needs to pick up 82 points to be confirmed world champion for the second year in a row.
Meanwhile, this weekend at Monza marks 75 years since the inception of Scuderia as an independent constructor, with Ferrari marking the anniversary with a new yellow look.
Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule
Thursday, September 8
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday, September 9
8.15am: F3 Practice
9.25am: F2 Practice
12.30pm: Italian GP Practice One (session starts at 1pm)
2.25pm: F3 Qualifying
3.45pm: Italian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5.25pm: F2 Qualifying
6.10pm: The F1 Show
Saturday, September 10
9.30am: F3 Sprint Race
11.45am: Italian GP Practice Three (session starts at 12pm)
2pm: Italian GP Qualifying Build-up
3pm: ITALIAN GP QUALIFYING
4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race
6pm: Ted's Quali Notebook
Sunday, September 11
7.30am: F3 Feature Race
9.00am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP Build-up
2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP Reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
6pm: Italian GP Highlights