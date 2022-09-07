Italian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports as Ferrari head home

Formula 1's final European race of the year takes the teams to Italy - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Ferrari look to close the gap on Max Verstappen on home soil at the Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen extended his lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the Dutch GP, continuing his impeccable form with his 10th victory in 15 races this season.

Verstappen's win at Zandvoort catapulted him 109 points ahead of Leclerc in second place, and it is clear he is a driver who is full of confidence, not just in himself but in his car too.

Ferrari's strategy was once again questioned ahead of their home race, with former world champion Nico Rosberg stressing the team needed to make changes and delivering a damning verdict that "even Formula 2 teams or Formula 3 teams do a better job at their strategy".

The key times are:

From 12pm on Thursday, September 8 coverage of the race weekend will start, with the drivers' press conference from 2pm

Race weekend begins with the opening practice from 12:30pm on Friday, September 9

Qualifying commences from 2pm on Saturday, September 10, with the race live at 2pm on Sunday, September 11 (build-up from 12:30pm)

With seven races remaining this season, Verstappen and Red Bull are in a strong position at the top of the drivers and constructors leaderboard.

The Dutchman only needs to pick up 82 points to be confirmed world champion for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, this weekend at Monza marks 75 years since the inception of Scuderia as an independent constructor, with Ferrari marking the anniversary with a new yellow look.

Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule

Thursday, September 8

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday, September 9

8.15am: F3 Practice

9.25am: F2 Practice

12.30pm: Italian GP Practice One (session starts at 1pm)

2.25pm: F3 Qualifying

3.45pm: Italian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.25pm: F2 Qualifying

6.10pm: The F1 Show

Saturday, September 10

9.30am: F3 Sprint Race

11.45am: Italian GP Practice Three (session starts at 12pm)

2pm: Italian GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm: ITALIAN GP QUALIFYING

4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race

6pm: Ted's Quali Notebook

Sunday, September 11

7.30am: F3 Feature Race

9.00am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP Build-up

2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP Reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

6pm: Italian GP Highlights