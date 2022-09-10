Italian GP: Charles Leclerc takes Monza pole for Ferrari as grid penalties promote George Russell to front row

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ferrari's Charles Leclerc takes pole position after an eventful qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix Ferrari's Charles Leclerc takes pole position after an eventful qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc outpaced Max Verstappen to claim pole for Ferrari at the Italian team's home Grand Prix in Monza.

Grid penalties for world championship leader Verstappen and Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz - the only realistic challengers for pole - meant the Monegasque was all but assured of starting from the front, but he delivered the fastest time in qualifying to the delight of the Tifosi.

Verstappen will receive a five-place grid penalty, but it remains unclear where that will leave him on Sunday's grid, with penalties for other drivers who qualified behind him also needing to be implemented.

"Today is good but now we need to repeat it tomorrow, tomorrow is the critical today but the feeling is really good we just need to put everything together and do no mistakes," Leclerc said.

"Honestly, I am quite confident that we have got a very good race pace. They (Red Bull) have got a different configuration and higher downforce but I am quite confident we can make this work."

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was fourth on the timesheet but is facing a 10-place grid penalty, while Lewis Hamilton was fifth but will be relegated to the rear of the grid, along with Sainz, after taking a full complement of new engine parts.

That means Leclerc will be joined on the front row by Mercedes' George Russell, who was sixth in qualifying.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Karun Chandhok analyses the qualifying laps of Leclerc and Max Verstappen ahead of the Italian GP Sky F1's Karun Chandhok analyses the qualifying laps of Leclerc and Max Verstappen ahead of the Italian GP

Lando Norris is promoted up to third, while his McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo is also set for a lofty starting position.

Nyck de Vries impressed on his F1 qualifying debut as he deputised in a Williams for Alex Albon, who was ruled out of the weekend earlier on Saturday having fallen ill with appendicitis.

The Mercedes reserve driver, who is hoping to secure a permanent seat on the grid next season, outperformed team-mate Nicholas Latifi to advance to Q2, and looked in with an outside chance of making Q3

Italian GP grid penalties Max Verstappen - 5 places

Esteban Ocon - 5 places

Sergio Perez - 10 places

Valtteri Bottas - 15 places

Mick Schumacher- 15 places

Kevin Magnussen- 15 places

Yuki Tsunoda - back of grid

Lewis Hamilton - back of grid

Carlos Sainz - back of grid

The sport continued to pay its respects to Queen Elizabeth II, with several cars carrying visual tributes. A minute's silence was observed by all teams in the pit lane ahead of first practice on Friday, and further tributes are expected before Sunday's race.

The paddock is awaiting a provisional grid from the FIA, but Sky Sports F1's David Croft has predicted how he expects it to look once all the penalties have been applied.

David Croft's provisional Italian GP starting grid:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's David Croft explains how drivers' grid penalties could affect the final grid for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix Sky Sports F1's David Croft explains how drivers' grid penalties could affect the final grid for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix

1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2) George Russell (Mercedes)

3) Lando Norris (McLaren)

4) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)*

5) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

6) Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)

7) Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

8) Nyck de Vries (Williams)

9) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

10) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)*

11) Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

12) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)*

13) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

14) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

15) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)*

16) Kevin Magnussen (Haas)*

17) Mick Schumacher (Haas)*

18) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)*

19) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)*

20) Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)*

* Grid penalty applied

Leclerc gives Ferrari hope of Monza boost

Practice had made it clear that the contest for the fastest time was between Leclerc, Verstappen and Sainz, with each of the three having topped one of the three sessions.

Red Bull's Verstappen appeared to have established himself as the clear favourite to top the timesheet when he comfortably outpaced Leclerc in final practice earlier on Saturday.

With Verstappen and Sainz facing penalties, there was plenty of speculation as to whether the teams would use the demoted drivers to provide tows for their team-mates during qualifying.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Karun Chandhok is joined by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the SkyPad to analyse his pole lap at Monza. Sky F1's Karun Chandhok is joined by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the SkyPad to analyse his pole lap at Monza.

It appeared both teams decided that such a tactic wasn't necessary, with Sainz surprisingly receiving a tow from Leclerc on their first run in the final part of qualifying.

Ultimately it didn't matter, as Leclerc saved his best for last, trumping Verstappen by 0.145s to ensure the world championship leader starts a place further back on the grid after his penalty is applied.

While Verstappen appears to be out of reach for Leclerc, who is tied for second in the standings with Perez 109 points behind the Dutchman with seven races remaining, a victory at Monza would be of huge significance for Ferrari.

Following a series of reliability issues and strategic errors, there is pressure on Ferrari to deliver in front of the Tifosi, and a win would undoubtedly ease the growing pressure on team principal Mattia Binotto.

Mercedes hold off McLaren | De Vries impresses on debut

Mercedes had been off the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari throughout the weekend, but were crucially able to deliver enough pace to see off McLaren and assure Russell of a front row start.

Hamilton faces a tough challenge to come through the field from 19th on the grid, with the Mercedes' lack of straight-line speed having the potential to make it particularly difficult to come through possible DRS trains of cars.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell reflect on their performances in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix. Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell reflect on their performances in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

Norris maintained his consistent excellence to finish behind the Mercedes in seventh and is rewarded with a third-placed start, while outgoing McLaren driver Ricciardo will be pleased to have kept within touch of his team-mate at the track where the Australian won for the team a year ago.

De Vries, who was rushed into Albon's car shortly before final practice earlier on Saturday, excelled in what is likely to be his best opportunity to put himself forward for a full-time drive in F1 next year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell reflect on their performances in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix. Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell reflect on their performances in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old Dutchman, who is a former Formula E and Formula 2 champion, gradually closed the gap on Williams team-mate Latifi in practice, before outperforming him in qualifying.

Further back there was more Saturday disappointment for Aston Martin, who saw Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll qualify 17th and 18th respectively, only bettering the Haas cars.

While the grid penalties will lift Vettel and Stroll up the grid, this latest qualifying disappointment is further evidence of the team failing to match its significant investment with strong performances.