Italian GP: Williams driver Alex Albon to be replaced by Nyck de Vries after suffering appendicitis

Alex Albon is receiving treatment in hospital for appendicitis

Alex Albon has been ruled out the Italian Grand Prix amid ongoing treatment for appendicitis and will be replaced for the remainder of the weekend in Monza by Nyck de Vries.

Williams said Albon is in "good spirits" despite receiving ongoing treatment in hospital having fallen ill on Saturday morning.

De Vries, who is reserve driver to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes, will make his Formula 1 qualifying and race debut, having previously driven in practice sessions.

"Williams Racing can confirm that, after feeling unwell this morning and seeking medical advice from the FIA and local hospital, Alex Albon is now undergoing treatment for appendicitis," the team's statement said.

"Following on from this, we can confirm that the team's reserve driver Nyck de Vries will drive in place of Alex for the remainder of the Italian Grand Prix weekend. Alex is in good spirits and the team wishes him a speedy recovery."

Shortly after the team's announcement, Albon posted on social media himself confirming his treatment will include surgery.

He wrote on Twitter: "Appendicitis, surgery and no racing isn't what I was expecting this weekend!"

Former Formula E and Formula 2 champion De Vries drove at Monza on Friday as Aston Martin allowed him to use one of their two young driver testing sessions for the season in place of Sebastian Vettel.

Nyck de Vries drove in Friday practice for Aston Martin at Monza

Mercedes have been trying to aid the 27-year-old's quest to find a permanent seat in Formula 1, having also had him deputise for Hamilton in practice at the French GP and for Williams at the Spanish GP.

With several seats on next season's grid still potentially up for grabs, Albon's misfortune provides De Vries with a huge opportunity to underline his credentials.

