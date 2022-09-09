Italian GP: Max Verstappen to take Monza grid penalty after taking new engine parts

Max Verstappen will take a grid penalty for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix

World championship leader Max Verstappen will receive a five-place grid penalty in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix after new engine parts were fitted to his Red Bull.

Verstappen has taken his fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season, of which three were allowed. The Dutchman received a 10-place penalty for taking his fourth at last month's Belgian GP, but the punishment is lowered for his second offence.

Mercedes had already confirmed on Thursday that Lewis Hamilton will start from the back of the grid after taking new parts, while Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz are also facing penalties.

Perez, is taking his fourth ICE, and therefore receives a 10-place penalty, while Sainz is taking a new gearbox and motor generator unit-kinetic (MGU-K), and faces a combined 25-place penalty, but will start ahead of those confined to the back of the grid by their penalties.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas will receive a 15-place penalty for taking new parts, while Yuki Tsunoda joins Hamilton at the rear of the grid after taking a full slate of new parts.

Verstappen's penalty puts his run of four consecutive victories under threat, but the Red Bull driver was able to win from 14th on the grid at Spa after taking a penalty there, and also won from 10th in Hungary.

The penalties, which could still be added to before Sunday's race, will lift hopes of Charles Leclerc delivering a home victory for Ferrari in Monza, while Mercedes' George Russell could also benefit.

Verstappen holds a 109-point lead over Leclerc and Perez, who are tied for second, going into the final seven races of the season.

Confirmation of the latest penalties came during opening practice on Friday, before which the sport paid tribute to The Queen by holding a minute's silence in the pit lane.