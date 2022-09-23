Nicholas Latifi and Williams to part ways at end of 2022 Formula 1 season

Nicholas Latifi will leave Williams at the end of the season

Williams Racing and Nicholas Latifi have confirmed they will part ways at the end of the 2022 season.

Latifi made his Formula 1 debut with Williams Racing at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix and has so far made 55 Grand Prix starts, scoring seven championship points, including his debut points scoring finish at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Canadian has failed to score a point so far this year, and was outclassed by debutant Nyck de Vries, who stood in for Alex Albon, at the recent Italian Grand Prix.

He was subjected to death threats and hired security protection following his crash at last season's Abu Dhabi finale which led to a late Safety Car and denied Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After Williams announced Latifi is to leave the team, take a look at perhaps his most infamous moment in F1 - the crash in Abu Dhabi that led to the last lap world title drama between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton After Williams announced Latifi is to leave the team, take a look at perhaps his most infamous moment in F1 - the crash in Abu Dhabi that led to the last lap world title drama between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

The 27-year-old's departure has been widely anticipated in recent weeks, and Williams announced the news on Friday morning.

"After confirming Alex Albon will continue for next year and beyond, Williams Racing will announce its full 2023 driver line-up in due course," read a statement.

De Vries is their main target but he is also wanted by AlphaTauri and tested for Alpine this week.

F1 contracts: Who's driving where in 2023? Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon TBC McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas TBC Haas Kevin Magnussen TBC Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Williams Alex Albon TBC

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Williams Racing - all the people back at the factory and those I work with trackside - for the last three years," Latifi said.

"My initial F1 debut was postponed due to the pandemic but we eventually got going in Austria and, although we have not achieved the results together we hoped we would, it's still been a fantastic journey.

"Getting those first points in Hungary last year was a moment I'll never forget, and I will move onto the next chapter of my career with special memories of my time with this dedicated team. I know none of us will stop putting in every effort until the end of the season."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Latifi and Valtteri Bottas suffered huge spin out on lap one at the Belgian GP Latifi and Valtteri Bottas suffered huge spin out on lap one at the Belgian GP

Williams boss Jost Capito hailed Latifi as a "team player".

"On behalf of the whole team, I would like to say an enormous thank you to Nicholas for his three years of hard work with Williams," he said.

"He is a great team player who has a great attitude towards his colleagues and work and is well liked and respected throughout the business. Our time together is now coming to an end, but I know he will put full effort in to maximise what we can do together for the remainder of this season. We wish him all the very best of luck for his future, both in and out of the cockpit."