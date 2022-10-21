Japanese GP: FIA admits Suzuka recovery vehicle should not have been deployed after Pierre Gasly scare

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Paul di Resta and Karun Chandhok look at why Pierre Gasly was furious to see a tractor on track to recover Carlos Sainz's crashed Ferrari. Sky F1's Paul di Resta and Karun Chandhok look at why Pierre Gasly was furious to see a tractor on track to recover Carlos Sainz's crashed Ferrari.

The FIA has accepted it was wrong to deploy a recovery vehicle during the Japanese GP and admitted race control were unaware that Pierre Gasly wasn't behind the Safety Car when the decision was made.

Gasly and several other drivers expressed their fury after the Frenchman narrowly avoided a collision with the recovery vehicle, as he attempted to catch up with the pack behind the Safety Car in wet conditions with severely limited visibility following an opening lap crash for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Following a review into the incidents of the November 9 race at Suzuka, the FIA announced on Friday that it will implement new procedures - in time for this weekend's United States GP - designed to avoid a repeat of the scenes in Japan.

The FIA said: "The review concluded that all FIA race procedures were followed. After the incident involving the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz at Turn 12, the track was neutralised with the Safety Car before marshals and recovery vehicles were deployed on track.

"The review noted that in such conditions, a recovery vehicle should not be deployed unless all cars are aligned behind the Safety Car. Furthermore, marshals and recovery equipment would only be deployed whilst cars are on track (Safety Car periods) when the weather conditions and location of the cars to be recovered allow for a quick and safe intervention.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gasly slams what he describes as the 'unnecessary' use of a recovery crane on track at the Japanese GP. Gasly slams what he describes as the 'unnecessary' use of a recovery crane on track at the Japanese GP.

"Given the track conditions and the overall visibility for drivers, marshals and recovery staff at the time, initially under a Safety Car followed by a Red Flag, and as efforts were focused on safe recovery, the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly in the Pit Lane was not immediately detected.

"Race Control do not necessarily monitor all cars that may pit during Safety Car periods as they are more concerned about any area containing an incident and neutralising the field behind the Safety Car."

Jules Bianchi died following a similar incident at the same track in 2014 and an emotional Gasly after the race told Sky Sports that the moment had left him fearing for his life.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hear what the drivers have to say about the controversy when a recovery tractor came on track with the cars still on the circuit. Hear what the drivers have to say about the controversy when a recovery tractor came on track with the cars still on the circuit.

The FIA statement continued: "Even though it is common practice to deploy recovery vehicles once a race has been neutralised, the review panel discussed whether the entry of the recovery vehicle at Suzuka to retrieve the stricken Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was premature given the prevailing conditions.

"The review panel acknowledged that having recovery cranes on track at Suzuka during the weather conditions is a sensitive matter in view of the tragic incidents of the past. The panel determined that in hindsight, as the weather conditions were changing, it would have been prudent to have delayed the deployment of the recovery vehicles on track.

"It was acknowledged that every effort should be made to perform an efficient and safe recovery of cars. A longer recovery period, in conditions such as those which prevailed in Suzuka, may result in a race suspension."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Brundle reflects on the near-miss incident with Gasly at the Japanese GP which sparked a memory of his own experience at Suzuka in 1994. Martin Brundle reflects on the near-miss incident with Gasly at the Japanese GP which sparked a memory of his own experience at Suzuka in 1994.

The FIA said that from now on it will use its official messaging system to notify teams that a recovery vehicle is on track, and also develop a monitoring system to locate where all cars are during Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car deployments.

Gasly was penalised by the FIA after the Japanese GP for speeding under red-flag conditions, with the Frenchman receiving a 20-second time penalty and two penalty points.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The FIA announced it would, in conjunction with teams, hold a further review of penalty precedents for drivers "not respecting the rules" during interventions from race control, perhaps hinting at harsher punishments in future.

No more race director rotation | Points distribution to be 'revisited'

There were further significant announcements in the FIA's review of Japan, with the sport's governing body revealing it will no longer rotate the role of race director for the remaining four races of the season.

The role has been shared by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas throughout the season following a restructure after Michael Masi's departure at the end of 2021, but Wittich will remain at the helm for the rest of the 2022 campaign. The FIA did not provide a reason for the decision.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After a confusing finish, Johnny Herbert is the person to reveal to Max Verstappen that he has become 2022 F1 drivers’ world champion. After a confusing finish, Johnny Herbert is the person to reveal to Max Verstappen that he has become 2022 F1 drivers’ world champion.

Meanwhile, the FIA has confirmed it will "revisit" the wording of its regulations for the awarding of points in shortened races, after Max Verstappen was crowned world champion amid huge confusion in Japan.

The expectation had been that new rules, introduced following a rain-hit race in Belgium last season, would see reduced points awarded in Japan after only 29 of the scheduled 53 laps were completed following a lengthy rain delay.

However, Verstappen was awarded full points - and his second successive world championship - after it was interpreted that reduced points are only applied if a race is suspended "and cannot be resumed".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ted Kravitz explains how the confusing finish to the Japanese Grand Prix led to Verstappen becoming two-time world champion. Ted Kravitz explains how the confusing finish to the Japanese Grand Prix led to Verstappen becoming two-time world champion.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said after the race that he thought it was a "mistake" that full points were awarded, but the FIA insists the points were distributed "correctly".

The FIA said: "At the Japanese Grand Prix, Article 6.5 of the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations which covers race time limit and points distribution was applied correctly. However, the wording of the Regulations will be revisited with a view to bringing further clarity during the next review of the Sporting Regulations."