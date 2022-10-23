Red Bull and FIA suspend talks over Formula 1 cost cap breach after Dietrich Mateschitz's death

Red Bull's talks with the FIA about their cost cap breach have been put on hold following the death of the team's owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

Red Bull have been offered terms of an 'accepted breach agreement' after being the only team to have breached last season's $145m spending limit, and an announcement on a punishment had been expected at the United States GP this weekend.

But Red Bull say that further discussions have been pushed back in the wake of Mateschitz's passing. Mateschitz, the influential founder and owner of Red Bull, died at the age of 78 on Saturday.

"All conversations with the FIA around Cost Cap and next steps are on hold until further notice," said the team.

"The deadline for agreement has been extended and we expect talks to pick back up middle of the week."

Red Bull committed a 'minor' breach of the cost cap in Max Verstappen's title-winning 2021 season, and Sky Sports understands they overspent by $1.8m.

The FIA, in line with the financial regulations, proposed an accepted breach agreement [ABA] to Red Bull, which would see them admit the guilt they have protested from the outset, but likely receive a lesser punishment.

Two of the more serious punishments Red Bull could receive if they fight their case and don't accept an ABA - points deductions and a reduction in future cost caps - are off the table if they agree terms with F1's governing body.

Team boss Christian Horner said in an emotionally-charged press conference on Saturday that Red Bull had been unfairly labelled 'cheats' by rivals, had been caught out by a rule change, and had "zero benefit" from the breach.

It is understood that their initial submission to the FIA back in March was $4.5m under the cap.