Max Verstappen: The Formula 1 records broken, and what's in his sights amid 2022 dominance

Max Verstappen made his mark on Formula 1's record books long before becoming a world champion.

The sport's youngest driver, winner, and podium-sitter - all before hitting the age of 19 - the Dutchman likely could have gone on to have a fairly mediocre career and still been safe with those milestones for some time.

But the man who insists he is not interested in records has gone on to smash more thanks to a quite remarkable 2022 season he has dominated, and which still has two races left.

And he may not be done with records yet.

Verstappen, now 24, has the chance for more history if results go his way in Brazil and Abu Dhabi. And he's also well on track for more prestigious records in the future...

The records Verstappen has already broken this year

Most wins in a season (14*)

An immense run of form of eight wins from the last nine races (and 10 from the last 13) has seen Verstappen break this record, overhauling Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel's (2013) benchmarks of 13 with his 14th, and arguably most dominant, victory of 2022 at the Mexico City GP.

While there are admittedly more races now than in many seasons past, Verstappen's total win percentage this year (70 per cent) is better than Vettel's, and only behind Schumacher and Alberto Ascari (1952) in F1 history.

Most points (416*)

Lewis Hamilton did hold first and second place in this category with his tallies of 413 and 408 in 2019 and 2018 respectively. But Verstappen has now surpassed his rival with 416 points scored already in 2022... despite two DNFs in the first three races.

Again, the amount of races this year helps, as do the added points for Sprints, but Hamilton's totals were achieved in 21-race seasons and Verstappen has gone past him through 20 rounds.

*still two races left in 2022 season

The records Verstappen can still achieve in 2022

Biggest margin of championship win

Vettel currently holds the record for the largest margin of victory for a championship, beating Fernando Alonso by 155 points in 2013.

Verstappen still has a chance to beat that in 2022, a championship he trailed five races into the season.

The Dutchman leads team-mate Sergio Perez by 136 points with two rounds remaining, and once-leader Charles Leclerc by 141 points.

Most podiums

Verstappen actually already holds this record with his 18 from his maiden title-winning 2021 season, and he is on track to match it.

Verstappen has 16 podiums with two races remaining, and you'd be brave to bet against him claiming those given his current form.

The only times he has finished off the podium in 2022 where via DNFs (Bahrain, Australia), and at Silverstone and Singapore.

The records Verstappen could break in the future

These records are all more distant goals for Verstappen, but his age and speed puts him on track.

Total wins

We never thought Schumacher's record of 91 wins would be broken but Hamilton smashed that, so it would be unwise to say the Englishman's tally couldn't be reached either.

Hamilton is currently on 103 wins and could raise that total in the coming years, although Verstappen is on 34 and rising up the charts rapidly (already sixth in the all-time record books).

If he keeps going at, say, the rate of 2021 and 2022 - an average of 12 wins per season - Verstappen would be up at Hamilton's marker by the end of his current contract in 2028, when he would be just 31 years old.

That, of course, is still a long, long way away, mind.

Most consecutive seasons with at least one win

The record Hamilton looks set to lose unless he can make it 16 straight seasons with a victory by winning either the Sao Paulo or Abu Dhabi GPs, could be on Verstappen's radar.

Despite Red Bull not always being competitive, Verstappen has won a race in every season since his first with the team in 2016, putting him on seven and counting so far.

Another nine - to likely move ahead of Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's tally of 15 - certainly isn't out of the question.

Total career points

A more complicated one to decipher, but Verstappen is already fourth in the standings in this metric, with 1973.5 points scored. Hamilton leads with 4381.5, and as aforementioned will continue in F1 for a few more years.

But as an example, 10 seasons scoring 300 points, which doesn't seem unfeasible at all, would probably put Verstappen ahead.

Most consecutive championships

Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves with this one given Verstappen has only just become a double world champion, but Red Bull's superb car this year should put them in great shape for 2023.

Only four drivers have ever won more than two consecutive titles, with the record-holder for most in a row being Schumacher (five from 2000 to 2004), followed by Juan Manuel Fangio (four from 1954 to 1957, Vettel (2010 to 2013) and Hamilton (2017 to 2020).