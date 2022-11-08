Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying. the sprint and race live on Sky Sports F1

Get ready for the thrill of Formula 1 in Brazil - live on Sky Sports F1 - as the Sprint weekend format returns for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. If last year is anything to go by, we are in for an epic.

The third and final Sprint of the season once again sees a change to the weekend format with qualifying on Friday, the mini grid-setting race on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

The key times are:

Qualifying starts at 7pm on Friday, with build-up from 6pm

The Sprint starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, with build-up from 6.30pm

The Grand Prix starts at 6pm on Sunday, with build-up from 4.30pm

Max Verstappen and Red Bull made history with a record 14th victory last time out in Mexico City, with the Dutchman showing metronomic consistency, while Mercedes' compromised strategy left Lewis Hamilton second.

Anthony Davidson takes a look at Lewis Hamilton's overtakes as he moved from the back of the grid to fifth in the Sao Paulo Sprint

Home hero Sergio Perez completed the podium to the delight of the fans as McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, whose future remains undecided, collided with Yuki Tsunoda before carving through the field to take P7 and driver of the day.

This weekend, Mercedes will hope for a repeat of last year's Hamilton masterclass as they and Hamilton bid to grab their first race win of the season - perhaps forecasted rain will provide the opportunity they need.

Live Sao Paulo F1 GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Thursday

4.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

3pm: Sao Paulo GP Practice One (session starts 3.30pm)

6pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying Build-up

7pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying

9pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday

3.15pm: Sao Paulo GP Practice Two (session starts 3.30pm)

6.30pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint Build-up

7.30pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint

8.45pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday

4.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP Build-up

6pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX

8pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP Reaction

9pm: Ted's Notebook

9.30pm: Sao Paulo GP Highlights