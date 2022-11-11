Sao Paulo GP Qualifying: Kevin Magnussen takes maiden F1 pole after George Russell spins in rain

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Haas' Kevin Magnussen capitalised on George Russell's red flag to secure his first pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Haas' Kevin Magnussen capitalised on George Russell's red flag to secure his first pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Kevin Magnussen claimed both his and Haas' first Formula 1 pole as wet conditions set up a thrilling upset in Qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Magnussen will start Saturday's Sprint in Brazil at the front of the grid, with world champion Max Verstappen second for Red Bull.

The 30-year-old Dane was top of the timesheet with eight minutes remaining of Q3 when Mercedes' George Russell, who will start third, spun into a gravel trap and triggered a red flag.

The rain, which had fallen at varying levels of intensity throughout qualifying, then strengthened, meaning no driver could improve once the session resumed, leaving Magnussen and Haas to celebrate a remarkable triumph.

Having topped the timesheet in Q1, Lando Norris maintained impressive speed to take fourth for McLaren, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso followed in sixth and seventh, outperforming Lewis Hamilton, who will be disappointed to have failed to take advantage of conditions he usually excels in, at one of his favourite tracks.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was ninth after his flying lap was compromised by being behind Charles Leclerc, who rounded out the top 10 after Ferrari bizarrely sent the Monegasque out on intermediate tyres at the start of Q3.

More to follow...

Sao Paulo GP: Qualifying Result, Top 10

1) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) George Russell, Mercedes

4) Lando Norris, McLaren

5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

10) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari