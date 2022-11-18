Formula 1 launches F1 Academy: All-female racing series for younger drivers set for 2023 debut

The new F1 Academy series will see younger female drivers run in the same chassis as Formula 4 (above)

Formula 1 has announced the launch of its own all-female driver category, the F1 Academy, which the sport hopes will eventually lead to a woman racer on the grid.

The series will start in 2023 and F1 say it will be an 'extra route' up the motorsport pyramid for young women alongside W Series, the similarly all-female championship that is aiming to return for a fourth season next year despite having its 2022 campaign shortened amid financial difficulties.

It is hoped the F1 Academy will quickly get a woman into Formula 3, and help Formula 2 and Formula 1 opportunities in the future.

The last female to race in F1 was Lella Lombardi back in 1976.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to follow their dreams and achieve their potential and Formula 1 wants to ensure we are doing everything we can to create greater diversity and routes into this incredible sport," said Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"That is why I am delighted to announce the F1 Academy that will give young female drivers the best chance to fulfil their ambitions through a comprehensive programme that supports their racing careers and gives them everything they need to move into F3 and hopefully to F2 and then the pinnacle of Formula 1.

"The more opportunity there is the better and this is designed to provide another route for the drivers to succeed."

The F1 Academy will feature five teams, run by current F2 and F3 teams, with three cars each to make up a 15-car grid. The inaugural season will have 21 races, with seven three-race events, and is likely to include at least F1 race weekend.

Like W Series, all drivers will compete in the same Formula 4 chassis.

F1 say they will be providing funding of €150,000 (£130,000) for each car, which will need to be matched by drivers to enter. They say that is a 'fraction of the usual costs to enter comparable series', and the rest of the budget will be provided by the teams.

The statement adds: 'Formula 1 wants to ensure aspiring female drivers have the best opportunities to reach their potential with an important first step of getting into Formula 3 and progressing through the ranks.

'The W Series continues to provide a great platform for drivers and the F1 Academy is intended to add an extra route for the next generation of young female drivers'.

The series will be headed up by Bruno Michel, who has ran F2 and F3, and he said: "I am very excited to launch this new category. Diversity is extremely important in motorsport, and with the F1 Academy we will prove that female drivers have what it takes to compete at high levels.

"I am absolutely convinced that if young women are given the same amount of experience as any other driver, they can successfully make their way through the pyramid. Our goal is to see female drivers on the F3 grid in the next two to three years, and for them to quickly challenge for points and podiums.

"The aim is to increase the field in the near future, because we hope that this category will inspire more young girls to compete in motorsport at the highest of levels."

W Series welcome F1 Academy

CEO of W Series Catherine Bond Muir welcomed the announcement.

"W Series created the first platform for women in motorsport which has inspired young girls all around the world since our inaugural season in 2019. It is fantastic to see this grow as a result of our pioneering work.

"W Series welcomes any initiative which shares our ambition to provide more opportunities for women in motorsport," said Bond Muir.

"Our objective from the start has always been to increase the talent pool of women racing drivers, and the addition of the F1 Academy as a feeder to W Series and other series is a further step in inspiring the next generation to progress up the motorsport ladder.

"We are looking forward to finalising W Series' plans for 2023 and beyond, providing exciting racing and entertaining our fans around the world.

"Our mission is still clear: to offer women racing drivers a platform to race globally at the pinnacle of women's motorsport, and in doing so continue to spread our message further and wider."