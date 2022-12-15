Formula 1 2023 start times confirmed, with Saturday night race for inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix
The Las Vegas Grand Prix - which will see drivers race along the famous strip - is F1's first Saturday race for almost 40 years although will be a 6am start on Sunday in the UK; Check out all the start times below
The start times for Formula 1's record-breaking 2023 calendar have been revealed, with the confirmed schedule featuring a Friday qualifying and a 10pm Saturday night race for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1's calendar for next year is set to feature 23 races - one more than the sport has ever hosted before - while there are still conversations ongoing for replacing the Chinese GP, which was due for April 16 but has been cancelled.
In the meantime, the FIA has formally confirmed the start times for all sessions.
Notable timings include the Miami GP being a 8.30pm race start for UK audiences and another US race, the Las Vegas GP, taking place locally on a Saturday night along the famous strip.
It is F1's first Saturday race since the 1985 South African GP although with the time difference, it will be a 6am start on Sunday in the UK.
With a Saturday race, first and second practice are taking place on Thursday in Vegas while final practice and qualifying are on the Friday, which like the race will actually be an early start for the UK the following morning.
The British GP from Silverstone will start at 3pm on Sunday, July 9.
When do the F1 races start in 2023?
|Date
|Grand Prix
|UK race start
|March 5
|Bahrain GP
|3pm
|March 19
|Saudi Arabian GP
|5pm
|April 2
|Australian GP
|6am
|April 30
|Azerbaijan GP
|12pm
|May 7
|Miami GP
|8.30pm
|May 21
|Emilia-Romagna GP
|2pm
|May 28
|Monaco GP
|2pm
|June 4
|Spanish GP
|2pm
|June 18
|Canadian GP
|7pm
|July 2
|Austrian GP
|2pm
|July 9
|British GP
|3pm
|July 23
|Hungarian GP
|2pm
|July 30
|Belgian GP
|2pm
|August 27
|Dutch GP
|2pm
|September 3
|Italian GP
|2pm
|September 17
|Singapore GP
|1pm
|September 24
|Japanese GP
|6am
|October 8
|Qatar GP
|3pm
|October 22
|United States GP
|8pm
|October 29
|Mexican GP
|8pm
|November 5
|Brazilian GP
|6am
|November 19
|Las Vegas GP
|6am (10pm Saturday night start local)
|November 26
|Abu Dhabi GP
|1pm
There are six Sprint events in 2023 - double the amount of the past two seasons - and they are in Azerbaijan (2.30pm on Saturday, April 29), Austria (3.30pm on July 1), Belgium (3.30pm on July 29), Qatar (3.30pm on October 7), USA (11pm on October 21) and Brazil (6.30pm on November 4).
