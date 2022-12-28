Formula 1 in 2022: The top 10 most-watched videos from a dramatic and exciting season

Formula 1 2022's title battles may have been dominated by one driver and team, but the racing season itself will live long in the memory.

So what have you been watching most from the 22-race campaign on the Sky Sports website and app this year? Scroll down for the top-10 most-viewed F1 clips from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi…

1. Zhou's terrifying crash as he flips over safety barriers

Zhou Guanyu was involved in one of F1's scariest accidents in July's British GP as his car was flipped over by contact at the start of the race, before hurtling through the gravel and then launching over the tyre barriers. It was then trapped in a small gap in front of the catch fencing and spectators. Thankfully, and incredibly, the Chinese rookie cleared of any significant injuries.

2. Verstappen and Norris' Japanese GP near-miss

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were very nearly involved in a huge crash in Suzuka qualifying as Verstappen unintentionally moved towards Norris on a slow lap while the McLaren driver was overtaking. Verstappen escaped a penalty, held onto pole, and would clinch the title that weekend.

3. Hamilton wows in 'no sidepod' Mercedes at testing

When Mercedes unveiled this innovative concept, most in the paddock felt this would be the title-dominating car. It turned out to be anything but.

4. Halo saves F2 driver in horror crash at Silverstone

Make that two lives saved by a Halo on that Silverstone Sunday. Dennis Hauger was forced wide and over the sausage kerbs by Roy Nissany, and Hauger's car then landed right on top of the Israeli driver's.

5. Hamilton and Alonso crash on first Belgian GP lap

It's rare to see Lewis Hamilton crash - particularly on the first lap - but he came together with his former team-mate and title rival at the start of the Belgian GP. Cue some radio anger from Fernando Alonso...

6. Huge crash for Schumacher in Jeddah qualifying

We go back to the second race of the season for this frightening crash for Mick Schumacher at the tight but high speed Jeddah circuit. Schumacher's crashes in 2022 ultimately probably cost him his seat for next year.

7. Gasly's AlphaTauri catches fire in bizarre pit-stop

We know it's hot in Singapore, but this was ridiculous...

8. Mercedes' 2022 car takes to the track for first time

You seemed to lap up Mercedes' new silver car...

9. Mercedes unveil their new silver W13 car

See!

10. Johnny Herbert tells Verstappen he's champion!

We finish with one of the most confusing moments of the season, as it seemed nobody knew Verstappen was champion after a shortened Japanese GP. Our very own Johnny Herbert had to tell him!