Red Bull confirm New York launch on February 3 for 2023 Formula 1 car

Max Verstappen led Red Bull to drivers' and constructors' titles in 2022

Reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions Red Bull have announced they will launch their 2023 car in New York City on February 3.

With only two teams - Alfa Romeo and Haas - left to announce their launch dates, Red Bull's RB19 is set to be the first 2023 car revealed.

The RB18 delivered a dominant season for Red Bull, ending Mercedes' eight-year streak of constructors' titles and helping Max Verstappen to his second successive drivers' crown.

"The 3rd February is set to be our biggest launch yet, in the city that never sleeps, New York," Red Bull said in a statement released on Friday.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Not only is this going to be the first Formula 1 season launch to take place in the US, we're also planning to make it the greatest in F1 history."

Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri had previously confirmed that they would also launch their 2023 campaign in New York, but that event comes eight days later.

More to follow...