Stefano Domenicali exclusive: Formula 1 boss says Andretti's vocal tactics to join F1 'not smart'
Watch the full interview between Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domanicali and Sky Sports' Martin Brundle on Sky Sports F1 and our YouTube channel at 7pm on Sunday; Domenicali discusses range of topics, including prospective new team Andretti
Last Updated: 11/02/23 7:12am
Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali has criticised Andretti for their approach to gaining access to the grid, labelling the "vocal" US hopeful "not smart" and stressing that other, quieter, teams also hold an interest.
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle, Domenicali also indicates that F1 would not be swayed by team owner Michael Andretti's "shouting" and attempts to "push the system".
The full interview will be live on Sky Sports F1 and our YouTube channel on Sunday at 7pm.
The topic of Andretti and an 11th team garners much debate between Brundle and F1's president and CEO, as they discuss the "all-American" bid to join F1. Michael Andretti, a former F1 driver, has been passionately and publicly driving the bid with help from his world championship-winning father Mario and last month Andretti took their biggest step towards the grid with a partnership with fellow American brand General Motors.
- Haas against Andretti joining F1: 'Just risk, no benefit'
- F1 launches: The cars revealed so far and what's next
An Andretti-Cadillac team has even been welcomed by the FIA, F1's governing body, with a 2026 entry mooted.
However, F1, as well as the current 10 teams, also have a say on new entries and Andretti's tactics have ruffled feathers - particularly when Michael accused other teams, minus McLaren and Alpine, of "greed" over their seeming unwillingness to dilute the current prize money.
Domenicali, a former team boss himself, admits he would have gone about it differently.
"First of all, we are very welcoming of everyone that is bringing value to the racing," Domenicali tells Brundle.
"I think we need to respect everyone. There are teams like Mario and Michael Andretti being very vocal about their will to enter Formula 1. But in my view [it is] not smart to say that teams are greedy.
"There are others that are much less vocal that would like to come into Formula 1, so there is a process to respect and we will make sure together with the FIA that the process will be respected."
After Andretti's General Motors announcement last month, F1 said immediately that other parties are interested.
"If all the elements are there, they will be very welcome," adds Domenicali of an 11th team joining the grid. "There are a lot of dimensions to consider and we don't have to overreact because someone is pushing the system.
"The process will be done seriously in the right way someone is shouting and someone is not shouting."
Domenicali also says he has discussed their actions "very openly", telling them "I would have acted in a different way".
Asked about a big American team adding value to F1, he continues: "I would say we need to be prudent.
"It may seem this is a personal negative attack on Andretti but this is not the case. We need to be serious and professional in evaluating all the elements."