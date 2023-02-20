Doodle Bull: F1 champions Red Bull collaborate with artist Mr Doodle with one-off car for charity auction

Red Bull have collaborated with artist Mr Doodle to create a stunning one-off version of their 2022 Formula 1 championship-winning car, which is being auctioned to raise funds for charity.

Red Bull handed over a static showcar version of the RB14 to British artist Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, who used his trademark black and white designs to create the 'Doodle Bull'.

The special model is being auctioned to raise funds for Red Bull's Wings for Life charity, a globally recognised foundation for spinal cord injury research.

Along with featuring Mr Doodle's stunning design, the car has been signed by the artist, along with both Red Bull drivers - reigning world champion Max Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez.

The Doodle Bull art car goes up for auction in support of Wings for Life

An online auction is already underway and runs until Friday 24 February, with people able to register a bid HERE.

Red Bull are preparing to defend both the drivers' and constructors' titles in the upcoming F1 season, with pre-season testing getting starting on Thursday in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen says Red Bull are 'working flat out' to be in the best shape possible to make it three driver championships in a row.

Verstappen, who is seeking a hat-trick of titles after dominating in 2022 with a record 15 race victories, officially begins his defence at the same track from March 3-5.

Red Bull launched their - far more recognisable - 2023 livery in New York earlier this month but have yet to unveil the car that they hope will outperform Mercedes and Ferrari.

