Formula One alters shortened-race rule after Max Verstappen's title confusion at 2022 Japanese GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Japanese GP in confusing circumstances to secure his second title

F1 has rewritten a rule to ensure reduced points are given for shortened races, following Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinching his second title in confusing circumstances last season.

The Formula 1 commission, which groups the 10 teams and governing FIA as well as the commercial rights holder, met in London on Tuesday ahead of next week's season-opening race in Bahrain.

A statement of key decisions - to be rubber-stamped by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council - included a change of wording "to ensure that shorter races have reduced points even if they don't finish with a suspended race."

Last year's rain-hit Japanese race was halted after two laps and resumed more than two hours later, where 28 of the scheduled 53 laps were completed and even Verstappen was unsure how many points he had won.

It turned out to be full points, enough for Verstappen to clinch the title with four races to spare. The FIA explained at the time that the reduced points rule only applied when a race was suspended and could not be resumed.

The commission also agreed "to relax the regulation of radio messages to and from the drivers at all times during a competition."

It said a change to wet weather tyres had been approved, with Pirelli producing a new compound that performed better and did not require the use of tyre blankets used to get tyres up to temperature. This will be introduced from Imola in May.

What else has changed?

Bahrain, Jeddah, Melbourne, Baku and Miami will have changes to the Drag Reduction System (DRS) zone to make overtaking either easier or harder, while Melbourne will have a fourth DRS activation zone.

Teams and engine manufacturers will have a winter factory shutdown in 2023, in addition to the August break.

A cost cap adjustment was agreed to allow teams to spend an extra $1.2 million, on top of a base of $135 million for the season, to reflect the calendar stretching to a record 23 rounds and those added being long-haul and more expensive.

The rules were tweaked also "to allow easier access to the factories for the FIA auditing team, in order to police the adherence of the teams and PU (Power Unit) manufacturers to the financial regulations".

The meeting was chaired by Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali and FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has agreed to stand back from day-to-day running of the sport after recent controversies, did not attend.

When and where is testing?

Testing will take place in Bahrain over three successive days, starting on Thursday, 23 February and finishing on Saturday, 25 February, with each day split into two extended sessions.

The Bahrain International Circuit makes sense as a testing venue given its status as the host of the opening race on the F1 calendar, which this year takes place on March 5.

The full television schedule is as follows:

Thursday 23 February

Session One - 6:50am-11am

Session Two - 11:50am-4:30pm

Testing Wrap - 8pm-8:30pm

Ted's Testing Notebook - 8:30pm-9pm

Friday 24 February

Session One - 6:50am-11am

Session Two - 11:50am-4:30pm

Testing Wrap - 8pm-8:30pm

Ted's Testing Notebook - 8:30pm-9pm

Saturday 25 February

Session One - 6:50am-11am

Session Two - 11:50am-4:30pm

Testing Wrap - 8pm-8:30pm

Ted's Testing Notebook - 8:30pm-9pm

