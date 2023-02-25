Sebastian Vettel: Aston Martin refuse to rule out return of former driver for Bahrain F1 season opener

Vettel retired at the end of last season

Aston Martin have refused to rule out the possibility of Sebastian Vettel driving for his former team at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion retired at the end of last season, but with Lance Stroll a major doubt after sustaining a wrist injury while cycling, Vettel is among those the team are considering as a replacement.

Formula 2 champion and Aston Martin development driver Felipe Drugovich had appeared the most likely candidate to step in after deputising for Stroll at pre-season testing alongside Fernando Alonso, who the team signed to replace Vettel after the German announced his retirement last July.

However, after the three days of testing came to an end on Saturday, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack revealed he has been in contact with Vettel.

"I have had a couple of phone calls with Sebastian," Krack said when asked if they had spoken in recent days.

"But this has been also last year, and this will continue in the future."

Asked if Vettel had indicated an interest in driving, he replied: "I will not tell you."

Vettel won four successive world championships with Red Bull from 2010-2013, before moving on to Ferrari in 2015.

He joined Aston Martin at the start of 2021 and drove for two largely disappointing seasons with the team, who rarely provided him with a car competing at the front of the midfield, let alone grid.

Krack maintained the team's hope is to have Stroll back in the car, but speculation about the severity of his injuries has led some to questions about whether the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia on March 19 would be a more realistic option for Vettel to step in, as it would give the 35-year-old more time to prepare.

"I mean, this is very, very hypothetical," Krack said. "First of all, our plan is to have Lance in the car. And then we continue to see because we have Bahrain first before we speak about Jeddah. We have not made the final decision. That's the point.

"Don't forget one thing. He had a very, very thorough plan in mind for his retirement. And, you know, I think this is also something that you have to respect. So let's see what's happening."

Aston Martin have supplied limited information about Stroll's injury, revealing only that he suffered it while cycling.

Krack admitted that he himself is unsure of the status the 24-year-old, who is the son of Aston Martin chairman and owner Lawrence Stroll.

"I honestly don't know at this point. He's our Plan A obviously, we want to have Lance back in the car, but we have to wait, what he says and what the doctors are saying in the right moment," Krack said.

"There are certain delays or certain limits that you have to give to the FIA, and then we will respect this. We'll have to see how the situation is developing over the next day. It's like in football, you have players that are a little bit injured, and you wait for the last moment, and then you decide if they can play or not.

"The Plan B we have to decide. We have some Plan Bs, but we have to decide the Plan B when the Plan A not possible. It's very simple. Can he drive or can he not drive?"

The prospect of driving an Aston Martin at the Bahrain International Circuit next weekend has been made all the more appealing by the team's impressive showing at testing.

Alonso finished second to reigning world champion Max Verstappen on the opening day and showed encouraging long-run pace in Saturday's closing session.

