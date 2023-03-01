Formula 1: Susie Wolff named Managing Director of F1 Academy to help develop female motorsport talent

Susie Wolff has been appointed managing director of the F1 Academy

Formula 1 has named Susie Wolff as the managing director of the F1 Academy, the all-female driver category that aims to develop and prepare young female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition.

The role is part of Formula 1's commitment to maximising the opportunity and potential of young female drivers to reach the highest level in motorsport, with the role aimed to support the 15 F1 Academy drivers through this journey.

Wolff will report directly to Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali and will be responsible for spearheading the development of female motorsport talent, with a focus on creating a successful pathway to higher categories in the F1 pyramid.

"The F1 Academy presents an opportunity to promote genuine change in our industry by creating the best possible structure to find and nurture female talent on their journey to the elite levels of motorsport, both on and off the racetrack," Wolff said.

"There is a lot of work to be done but there is also a clear determination to get this right. In doing so, I believe the F1 Academy can represent something beyond racing. It can inspire women around the world to follow their dreams and realise that with talent, passion and determination, there is no limit to what they can achieve.

"This is also the start of an important new chapter in my career, combining the experience I have developed so far with my passion for diversity and empowerment, so I would like to thank Stefano for entrusting me with a role that means as much to me personally as it does professionally."

Wolff has a wealth of experience in motor racing as a professional driver, team leader and advocate for greater participation for women in all levels of motorsport. This includes previously being the Williams F1 Racing team development driver, racing in DTM and Formula Renault and leading the VENTURI Formula E team as Team Principal.

In 2016, Wolff also launched Dare To Be Different, a call to action aimed squarely at driving female talent by inspiring the next generation and increasing female participation in all levels and aspects of motorsport.

"It is fantastic news that Susie Wolff is joining the F1 Academy as Managing Director," Domenicali said. "Susie is an incredible person who understands what it takes to reach the highest levels of motorsport, both as a driver and Team Principal.

"She has a wealth of experience and first-hand knowledge that will be of huge benefit to all of us and the drivers who are on their journey to progress through the racing pyramid.

"We are committed to maximising the opportunities in our sport for anyone to reach their true potential and achieve their dreams and we believe F1 Academy is a very important part of our plans to be a more diverse and inclusive sport."

Bruno Michel, as the General Manager of the F1 Academy, will continue to report to Domenicali and run the operational aspects of the F1 Academy as he has done successfully with Formula 2 and Formula 3, plus continue to be the day-to-day liaison with all the teams relating to the technical and sporting side of the category.

The inaugural season for the F1 Academy was announced last week and will include seven rounds starting on April 28-9 in Spielberg, Austria and ending as a support series at the Lenovo United States Grand Prix in Austin on October 20-22.