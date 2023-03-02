Lewis Hamilton dismisses Mercedes contract 'hold-up' and says 'difficult year' won't dictate his F1 future

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton denies reports that the Mercedes team have an option to abandon their current concept if it fails to deliver. Lewis Hamilton denies reports that the Mercedes team have an option to abandon their current concept if it fails to deliver.

Lewis Hamilton says he is committed to Mercedes beyond this year even if the team have the "difficult" 2023 season many expect, insisting there has been no contract "hold up" and that the car will improve.

Hamilton heads into the new campaign - which starts with the Bahrain GP, live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend - in the final year of his contract and with few signs that Mercedes, after dropping from eight straight titles to third in 2022, are ready to re-enter championship contention.

While F1's seven-time drivers' champion and eight-time constructors' champion have started talks over a new deal, it has been mooted that the lack of signature and Mercedes' form on the track were linked.

But speaking from the Sakhir paddock on the eve of the first practice session, Hamilton shot down those "rumours".

"Having a difficult year, like we had last year, I'm still here," he said. "Whether or not we have a difficult year [this year]... I'll still be here."

Hamilton's answer came just before he admitted he was not sure whether Mercedes were third or fourth fastest heading into the opening race - possibly behind Aston Martin - and comfortably short of Red Bull's speed.

But he added: "I'm a fighter, and we fight as a team. I love the challenge of finding solutions and I still believe I'm able to put the car in places that perhaps others are not able to, and I love that challenge.

"Of course I wish to be starting the season with a great car, but it's the journey I think that really counts.

"There is no hold-up with our contract. I've always been very, very relaxed and don't feel like I need to get it done right this second.

"I have a great relationship with Toto [Wolff] and Mercedes and we fully support each other. I'm really excited about the future together and the work we're doing on and off the track.

"We'll get there unless something catastrophic happens... maybe me and Toto get into the ring!"

Hamilton also said he had "prepared" himself for fighting for a record eighth title despite Mercedes' apparent lack of pace to start the year.

"Whether or not we have the equipment to fight for a championship, we'll find out," he told Sky Sports F1.

"I do believe I've got the team still that are championship-ready. There are some positives there and I think it's a good foundation to build on."

More to follow.