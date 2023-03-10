Sky Sports F1 live onboard stream: Which drivers were most watched during 2023 Bahrain GP?

Max Verstappen produced a dominant victory in the opening race of the 2023 Formula 1 season in Bahrain, but which driver was the most watched on Sky Sports F1's onboard streams?

Thanks to a stunning new innovation, F1 fans can ride live onboard with any of the 20 drivers on the grid - and listen in to their radio messages - throughout every race, Sprint and Qualifying session this season.

Sky customers with a Sky Sports F1 subscription just need to download the Sky Sports App and log in to ride with the driver of the choice.

In addition to the 20 driver onboard streams, viewers are also able to experience the Sky Sports 'Battle Channel', a split-screen offering focusing on a battle between up to three cars.

The feature was unleashed for the first time for the 2023 season-opener, much to the delight of many fans who took to social media to show off their multi-screen setups.

Lewis Hamilton endured a challenging weekend as Mercedes remained off the pace of Red Bull, but the seven-time world champion was the most viewed driver.

He provided some immediate value for those watching his onboard, with a stunning opening lap seeing him get past team-mate George Russell and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

It was a pretty lonely race out front for reigning world champion Verstappen, but the Dutchman was still the second most-watched driver as fans viewed him deliver a masterclass from the front.

Matching his finishing position in the race, on the final step of the podium, was Alonso, who provided those viewing his onboard camera with a remarkable display of overtaking, including thrilling passes on Russell, Hamilton and Sainz.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc made the top 10 despite retiring, as did McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri on his F1 debut.

Those who watched Lando Norris' race got plenty of time in the pit lane as an air pressure issue forced McLaren to pit the Brit on no less than six occasions.

Meanwhile, rounding off the top 10 most viewed drivers was Esteban Ocon, who undoubtedly had one of the more eventful experiences in the field as he equalled a record by being penalised on three separate occasions.

Bahrain GP - Top 10 watched onboard streams

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

4. George Russell, Mercedes

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6. Lando Norris, McLaren

7. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

8. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

9. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

10. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

The onboard cameras will be available once more as the F1 season continues in Saudi Arabia from Friday 17 through to Sunday 19 March.

After Red Bull's dominant one-two in Bahrain, there is hope that the different characteristics of the Jeddah circuit will enable Ferrari to pose a far greater challenge to the reigning constructors' champions.

Fans will be spoilt for choice when it comes to who they pick to watch at F1's fastest street circuit, where there have been iconic battles, rivalries, and the drama of punishing walls being inches away at all times.

If you prefer to jump onboard through your TV screen, the service will also be available through Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 next weekend, starting with Practice One at 1:30pm on Friday, March 17.