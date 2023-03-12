Saudi Arabian GP 2023: Watch Formula 1's return to Jeddah's street circuit live on Sky Sports F1

Formula 1 returns to the fastest street circuit on the calendar this week for the Saudi Arabian GP, with the thrilling layout bound to ensure drama that will take your breath away.

After reigning world champion Max Verstappen made a strong start to his title defence in Bahrain, the rest of the field are looking to hit back in Jeddah.

Ferrari are confident set-up changes will unlock more performance at a circuit that should suit them, while all eyes will be on Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso to see if their dramatic ascent to the front of the grid can be maintained.

Verstappen is chasing a second successive win in Saudi Arabia, having come out on top in a thrilling battle for victory with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc last year, which displayed the thrilling potential for wheel-to-wheel racing at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Mercedes will also be looking to bounce back from a disappointing opening race, with all eyes on Lewis Hamilton following his apparent criticism of the team following their Bahrain struggles.

Ted Kravitz shares his most memorable moments from the Jeddah circuit ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

There is also plenty of intrigue surrounding the midfield battle, with the change of track characteristics potentially shaking up the order from Bahrain.

Sky Sports F1's live Saudi Arabian GP schedule

Thursday

2:30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

10.50pm: F2 Practice

1pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice One (session starts 1.30pm)

2:55pm: F2 Qualifying

4:45pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Two (session starts 5pm)

6:15pm: The F1 Show: Saudi Arabia

Saturday

1.15pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts 1:30pm)

3:05pm: F2 Sprint Race

4pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING

Sunday

1:35pm: F2 Feature Race

3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Saudi Arabian GP build-up

5pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

7pm: Chequered flag: Saudi Arabian GP Reaction

New for 2023: Ride onboard with any driver

Sky Sports F1 viewers can experience live races from inside the car of their favourite driver thanks to a stunning new innovation for the 2023 season.

Sky customers with a Sky Sports F1 subscription just need to download the Sky Sports App and log in to ride with Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc or any driver of their choice.

In addition to the 20 driver onboard streams, viewers will also be able to experience the Sky Sports 'Battle Channel', a split-screen offering focusing on a battle between up to three cars.

If you prefer to jump onboard through your TV screen, the service will also be available through Sky Q and Sky Glass.

This is in addition to the Race Control streams that have been available in previous seasons, including multi-screen, timing screen, driver tracker and onboard mix.

