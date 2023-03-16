Red Bull's Max Verstappen to miss F1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix media duties due to stomach illness
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will miss his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix media duties on Thursday due to a stomach illness; the Formula 1 world champion has tweeted that he's "feeling fine again" and expects to be on the track on Friday
Last Updated: 16/03/23 11:05am
Max Verstappen has cancelled his media commitments at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because of a stomach illness.
The double world champion, who dominated Formula 1's season-opening race in Bahrain a fortnight ago, said he has been battling with the bug this week.
However, he expects to be in his Red Bull for practice in Jeddah on Friday.
- Charles Leclerc handed grid penalty at Saudi Arabian GP
- Ferrari? Red Bull? Stay put? Brundle analyses Lewis Hamilton's future
- Street racing returns: When to watch Saudi Arabian GP live on Sky
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App | Listen to the Sky Sports F1 Podcast
"Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug," wrote the Dutchman, 25, on Twitter.
"Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won't be on the track until Friday."
Verstappen's Red Bull team tweeted: "Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and, with the agreement of the FIA, will not be present at track today. Feel better, Max."
Verstappen heads into the second round of the season leading the championship following his comprehensive victory in Bahrain.
Verstappen, who is this year bidding for a hat-trick of titles, led home a Red Bull one-two finish at the first race.
Sky Sports F1's live Saudi Arabian GP schedule
Thursday
2:30pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday
10.50pm: F2 Practice
1pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice One (session starts 1.30pm)
2:55pm: F2 Qualifying
4:45pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Two (session starts 5pm)
6:15pm: The F1 Show: Saudi Arabia
Saturday
1.15pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts 1:30pm)
3:05pm: F2 Sprint Race
4pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up
5pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING
Sunday
1:35pm: F2 Feature Race
3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Saudi Arabian GP build-up
5pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX
7pm: Chequered flag: Saudi Arabian GP Reaction
Watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend with Sunday's race live at 5pm. Get Sky Sports