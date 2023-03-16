Red Bull's Max Verstappen to miss F1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix media duties due to stomach illness

Max Verstappen says he is 'feeling fine again' following stomach illness ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has cancelled his media commitments at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because of a stomach illness.

The double world champion, who dominated Formula 1's season-opening race in Bahrain a fortnight ago, said he has been battling with the bug this week.

However, he expects to be in his Red Bull for practice in Jeddah on Friday.

"Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug," wrote the Dutchman, 25, on Twitter.

"Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won't be on the track until Friday."

Verstappen's Red Bull team tweeted: "Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and, with the agreement of the FIA, will not be present at track today. Feel better, Max."

Verstappen heads into the second round of the season leading the championship following his comprehensive victory in Bahrain.

Verstappen, who is this year bidding for a hat-trick of titles, led home a Red Bull one-two finish at the first race.

