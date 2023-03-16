Lando Norris: McLaren driver insists team are not in crisis ahead of Saudi Arabian GP
Lando Norris believes his McLaren team are "far from" crisis but says "harsh criticism is acceptable" after their poor start to the 2023 Formula 1 season.
Norris was last among the 17 cars that finished the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix earlier this month after suffering from a pressure leak in his engine that caused him to pit six times, while his team-mate Oscar Piastri retired with an electrical issue.
McLaren admitted ahead of the season that they expected to make a slow start, but their chaotic opening-round performance failed to match even the lowest expectations for a team that narrowly missed out on fourth in last season's Constructors' Championship.
Speaking ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Norris pushed back when asked whether the team was in crisis.
"It's far from that," he said. "With Oscar's problem it was an issue we'd had the first time we've seen in years, so I'm confident that's fixed.
"And from my issue Mercedes (McLaren's engine suppliers) are sure they fixed that and again it's something that hasn't happened for years and years.
"Everyone makes it sounds a lot worse than it is, calling it a crisis, it's far from that, it's not even close to it."
On his expectations for the weekend ahead, Norris said he is confident that McLaren can compete in the midfield.
"I don't think we're that far away," he said.
"From McLaren's expectations we are far from where we want to be, but we have a very clear plan."
Norris: McLaren exit speculation 'completely fake'
McLaren's poor start to the season has also resulted in speculation over Norris' future with the team intensifying.
The 23-year-old is contracted to McLaren until the end of the 2025 season, but some doubt whether one of the most highly-rated drivers on the grid will be willing to stay if performance doesn't improve.
Norris said that "harsh criticism" of the team is acceptable and that the rumours largely don't affect him, but did hit out at what he described as "fake stories".
"I guess I'm at a point where it doesn't affect me in any way," he said. "I'm, I guess, fine with it to an extent, apart from when it's just complete (rubbish), that people try and come up with, and completely fake stories that people make up.
"I think, to a certain point, harsh criticism is acceptable. It makes sense - you don't like it when it's too much and people in the team start to get affected by it.
"Especially because maybe for some of them, they don't understand so much… or don't know so many of the truths, but I think we do a good job within the team, within McLaren explaining things to people, telling them what's going on, explaining my side of the story and things that go on with me, things that go on within teams."
