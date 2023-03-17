Bernie Collins: Former Aston Martin strategy head joins Sky Sports F1 2023 coverage

Former Aston Martin head of race strategy Bernie Collins is joining the Sky Sports F1 team

Sky Sports F1 has announced that former Formula 1 strategy head Bernie Collins will be joining the team this year.

Collins - whose expertise lies in F1 engineering and strategy having formerly worked as performance engineer at McLaren and head of race strategy at Aston Martin - will take on a role both on and off-screen, helping explain and demystify all things team strategy and engineering for Sky Sports F1 viewers old and new.

She will first feature on screen alongside Martin Brundle, Nico Rosberg and Damon Hill at this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, ahead of a number of other races throughout the calendar, in addition to her role at Sky Studios.

"I am really excited to begin this new chapter with the Sky Sports F1 team and want to thank them for the opportunity," Collins said.

"After many years on the pit wall I'm keen to embrace this new role within F1 from a viewer's perspective and enhance their experience of racing."

Sky Sports Director of F1 Billy McGinty added: "I'm really looking forward to working with Bernie who will add a new dimension and untapped insight to our programming.

"We hope our viewers will learn a lot from Bernie on what goes on in the garage and on the pit wall at a race weekend."

Sky Sports F1's live Saudi Arabian GP schedule

Friday

10.50pm: F2 Practice

1pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice One (session starts 1.30pm)

2:55pm: F2 Qualifying

4:45pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Two (session starts 5pm)

6:15pm: The F1 Show: Saudi Arabia

Saturday

1.15pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts 1:30pm)

3:05pm: F2 Sprint Race

4pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING

Sunday

1:35pm: F2 Feature Race

3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Saudi Arabian GP build-up

5pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

7pm: Chequered flag: Saudi Arabian GP Reaction

