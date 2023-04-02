Carlos Sainz calls time penalty at Australian GP 'the biggest disgrace' and 'most unfair I've seen' after collision with Fernando Alonso

Carlos Sainz has hit out at the FIA after he was handed a five-second time penalty for a crash with Fernando Alonso at the Australian Grand Prix, calling it the "most unfair penalty" he has seen in his life.

In a drama-filled race, a penultimate-lap crash between third-placed Alonso and Sainz behind him set off a series of other collisions and brought out the third red flag of the race.

Sainz was penalised for the incident, with stewards deciding that he was "wholly to blame for the collision", and was given a five-second penalty which saw him relegated to last of the 12 cars that finished, leaving Ferrari pointless after Charles Leclerc's first-lap retirement.

The penalty was a particularly controversial one as the final lap was completed behind a Safety Car, meaning that Sainz was given no opportunity to create at least a five-second gap from his competitors behind him.

Sainz fumed as he waited in the pit lane for the rolling restart, telling his team over the radio that the penalty was "unacceptable".

"I prefer not to talk right now," Sainz later told Sky Sports F1.

"Honestly, I am too disappointed and I am going to say bad things.

"It is the most unfair penalty I have seen in my life.

"I prefer to have a conversation with them and then come talk to you guys because right now I cannot do it."

He then went even further, telling ViaPlay: "It is the biggest disgrace I've seen in the sport for many years".

Indeed even Alonso, who was involved in the collision, thought it was a "harsh" call against the Ferrari man.

"Probably, the penalty is too harsh because on lap one it's always difficult to judge the grip level - we don't go intentionally into another car because we know we risk our own car and our final position," said Alonso.

"Sometimes you end up in places where you wish you were not there but that's just part of racing.

"I didn't see the replay properly, but for me it's too harsh."

Leclerc: Worst start to season ever

It was also a difficult day for Leclerc as, on Turn 3 of the opening lap, he made contact with Lance Stroll and was sent into the gravel trap and out of the race.

With two DNFs and a seventh place finish to his name in this season, Leclerc has branded 2023 his "worst start" to a season ever.

"Turn One I took it easy and didn't want to take any unnecessary risks then at Turn Three, I wasn't really planning to do an overtake until basically Lance was blocked by Fernando," Leclerc told Sky Sports F1.

"Lance had to break pretty early because of Fernando in front and so I went for the gap and unfortunately there was no gap at the end because Lance found himself between Fernando and myself.

"I hadn't seen and it completely was a blind spot for me.

"It is a racing incident but it is another day I am going home with no points which is frustrating.

"It is the worst start to a season ever."

What's next?

Due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, there is now a four-week break until the 2023 Formula 1 season resumes with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku's stunning street circuit.

The action is all live on Sky Sports F1 from April 28-30, with Sunday's race at 12pm.

Between now and then, we will be bringing you all the latest F1 news via the Sky Sports app and website.