F1 Academy: All you need to know ahead of all-female series' inaugural season

F1 Academy's inaugural season gets underway with five teams and 15 drivers (Credit: F1 Academy)

The inaugural season of F1 Academy, the new all-female racing series, gets under way in Austria this weekend.

The drivers and teams have had four days of pre-season testing in Barcelona and at Circuit Paul Ricard, with British driver Abbi Pulling topping both days of testing in France.

F1 Academy will race at seven locations in 2023, with the season concluding at Formula 1's US GP in October. Three races will be held at each venue over the course of the weekend.

Here Sky Sports F1 breaks down the new series.

What is F1 Academy?

F1 Academy was launched in November 2022 by Formula 1 and aims to prepare and develop female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition.

The category is designed to "give more access to track time, racing and testing, as well as support with technical, physical, and mental preparations".

It is hoped the F1 Academy will provide the experience to progress to Formula 3, and help Formula 2 and Formula 1 opportunities in the future.

Susie Wolff, the former Williams F1 development driver and most recently team principal of Formula E team Venturi, was named managing director of the series in March.

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff explains what she hopes the achieve with the new all-female series

Who are the drivers and teams?

F1 Academy features five teams - ART, Campos, Rodin Carlin, MP Motorsport and Prema - each entering three cars to make up a 15-strong grid.

All five teams also race in Formula 3 and Formula 2 and have pedigree for bringing through young talent: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are ART alumni, Lando Norris was given his F2 debut by Campos before racing for Carlin, Charles Leclerc and Mick Schumacher both won the F2 title with Prema while MP Motorsport had last season's F2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

F1 Academy drivers and teams Driver Team Car Number Nationality Age Lena Buhler ART Grand Prix 7 Swiss 25 Carrie Schreiner ART Grand Prix 8 German 24 Chloe Grant ART Grand Prix 9 British 17 Nerea Marti Campos Racing 1 Spanish 21 Lola Lovinfosse Campos Racing 2 French 17 Maite Caceres Campos Racing 3 Uruguayan 19 Abbi Pulling Rodin Carlin 10 British 20 Jessica Edgar Rodin Carlin 11 British 18 Megan Gilkes Rodin Carlin 12 Canadian 22 Amna Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport 6 Emirati 23 Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport 4 Emirati 20 Emely de Heus MP Motorsport 5 Dutch 20 Marta Garcia PREMA Racing 15 Spanish 22 Chloe Chong PREMA Racing 14 British-Canadian 16 Bianca Bustamante PREMA Racing 16 Filipino 18

A number of drivers have joined F1 Academy having previously raced in W Series. Among those is Pulling, who finished fourth in last season's W Series standings.

Speaking to Sky Sports about her ambitions for her first season in F1 Academy, Rodin Carlin's Pulling said: "I want to win races and show consistency and show that I can be a front runner.

"I think I showed that at times last year (in W Series) and I just want to solidify that. The team have got a really good package. There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and I think it will all add up and amount to success."

Abbi Pulling is one of four British drivers on the F1 Academy grid

Prema's Marta Garcia is a former winner in W Series while Campos' Nerea Marti was on the podium three times.

And some of the youngest talents on the F1 Academy grid are British with 17-year-old Chloe Grant, 18-year-old Jessica Edgar and 16-year-old Chloe Chong joining Pulling on the grid.

Pulling is one of two drivers on the grid affiliated already to an F1 team, with the 20-year-old part of Alpine's academy. Lena Buhler is part of the Sauber Academy.

What car will they be driving?

F1 Academy is using the same chassis as Formula 4

F1 Academy will see all drivers race in identical cars - a Tatuus T421 chassis that is also used in Formula 4.

The cars are powered by turbo-charged engines supplied by Autotecnica and capable of 174 horsepower, while Pirelli will supply tyres.

The cars will have a top speed of 240 kph (149mph).

Where will F1 Academy be racing?

F1 Academy will race at six European tracks in its inaugural season before its finale at the US GP in October.

F1 Academy 2023 calendar Round Date Venue 1 April 28-29 Spielberg, Austria 2 May 5-7 Valencia, Spain 3 May 19-21 Barcelona, Spain 4 June 23-25 Zandvoort, Netherlands 5 July 7-9 Monza, Italy 6 July 29-30 Le Castellet, France 7 October 20-22 Austin, USA

The season begins with a two-day event at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, April 28-29.

Spain will then host two events at Valencia and Barcelona in May before summer stops in the Netherlands (Zandvoort), Italy (Monza) and France (Le Castellet).

While only the season-finale is part of an F1 weekend in 2023, F1 president Stefano Domenicali has already confirmed F1 Academy will be held exclusively at Formula 1 race weekends in 2024.

What is the weekend format?

Each race weekend will feature seven sessions of track action.

They will begin with two 40-minute practice sessions before two qualifying sessions later in the day, each lasting 15 minutes.

Qualifying 1 will set the grid for Race 1 while Qualifying 2 sets the grid for Race 3.

Race 2's grid will be set by reversing the top eight drivers from Qualifying 1.

Races 1 and 3 will both be 30 minutes long plus one lap. Race 2 is a shorter, lasting 20 minutes plus one lap.

"The format is huge for development," Pulling told Sky Sports. "I've been fighting to get some seat time and this year it looks like it will be really good.

"Seven weekends with three races per weekend - two 30-minute and one 20-minute reverse grid race so that throws some race craft into the mix as even if someone is driving away with it, they'll have to go back.

"The testing that they provide…is great for developing drivers at a young age."

What is the points system?

F1 Academy will have the same points scoring system as Formula 1 for Races 1 and 3, with 25 points being awarded to the winner and points being awarded down to P10.

The points in descending order will be: 25, 18, 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1.

The shorter Race 2 will see 10 points awarded to the race winner and points being awarded down to P8.

The points in descending order for Race 2 will be: 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.

F1 Academy race points system Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 P1 25 points 10 points 25 points P2 18 8 18 P3 15 6 15 P4 12 5 12 P5 10 4 10 P6 8 3 8 P7 6 2 6 P8 4 1 4 P9 2 2 P10 1 1

In all three races, a driver will receive an additional point if they set the fastest lap, provided they finish in the top 10.

The driver who claims pole position in each qualifying session will also be awarded two points.