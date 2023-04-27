Charles Leclerc denies holding talks with Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton says speculation doesn't impact contract talks

Charles Leclerc has been linked with replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Charles Leclerc has denied reports in Italy claiming he has held talks with Mercedes about replacing Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton's current contract with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of the season and the 38-year-old is yet to agree an extension, despite he and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suggesting over the winter it would be somewhat of a formality.

A report in Italy claimed it was "an open secret" that Leclerc was speaking to Mercedes following Ferrari's difficult start to the 2023 season which has included two DNFs for the Monegasque driver.

But Leclerc, who is contracted to Ferrari until the end of 2024, insists no talks with Mercedes have taken place.

"No, not yet. Not for the moment," Leclerc told the media in Baku.

"For now, I am fully focused on the project I am in today, which is Ferrari and I fully trust and am confident for the future. Then we will see, but I am fully confident for the project of Ferrari.

"I'm fully committed to Ferrari and I love Ferrari.

"It has always been a dream for me to be in this team and my main priority is to win a world championship with this team. So it's not something in my mind."

Asked directly if he had had a call from Wolff, Leclerc said: "No. Zero. Zero. Really zero. You all smile because you don't believe me, but I promise."

Hamilton was later asked if the Leclerc speculation had any impact on getting his new deal at Mercedes over the line.

The seven-time world champion responded: "No, not really, I think maybe some of the drivers all have different relationships with different bosses and stuff.

"I like where I am, I love my team, and I'm grateful for the journey we've been on and what we're working on moving forwards.

"So, it doesn't have any impact, no."

Leclerc backs Ferrari revival after start of season "disaster"

The rumours linking Leclerc with a move away from Ferrari come after a start to the season in which he has picked up just six points while Ferrari sit fourth in the constructors' championship and are already 97 points behind reigning champions Red Bull.

There has also been upheaval to Ferrari's senior staff, with head of vehicle concept David Sanchez leaving to take up a role at McLaren, while on Wednesday it was announced sporting director Laurent Mekies would be leaving to become AlphaTauri team principal.

But Leclerc says he remains confident about the team's future under new team principal Fred Vasseur.

"Well, let's be honest, if we are speaking on track first of all the performance is not where we want it to be the first part of the season. The first three races for me were a disaster," Leclerc said.

"But these three weeks I think was good to reset, to look a little bit at the things where we can optimise the package that we have. We have been working on that.

"Then off track, of course, there is a restructuring for the team and that's clear. We had a really good relationship with Laurent, but we all understand in the team that this opportunity is right to take, as it's a really good opportunity for Laurent. So it's like this.

"But the team is more than one person. And yeah, I'm very confident for the future with Fred having what he has in mind. I'm really confident.

"I think he has been open with what he wants to achieve and the way he wants to achieve it. This gives me the confidence probably more than ever. So as much as obviously it's moving, I'm confident for the future."