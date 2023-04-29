Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen slams new F1 Sprint weekend format during its debut in Baku

Max Verstappen has slammed Formula 1's new Sprint weekend format, urging the sport to "scrap the whole thing" during its debut at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who is the clear favourite to secure a third successive drivers' title, has been the most outspoken critic among drivers of the new format, which is set to be used at each of the 2023 season's six scheduled Sprint weekends.

The format has seen a second qualifying session, specifically to set the grid for the shortened Sprint race, added in place of a second practice session to open Saturday.

Verstappen said before the changes were voted through earlier this week that continued alterations to the sport could lead him to quit, and told reporters on Thursday he remains doubtful about extending his current contract, which expires in 2028.

"Just scrap the whole thing," Verstappen said after finishing third behind Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Saturday's 17-lap contest.

"I think it's just important to go back to what we have and make sure that every team can fight for a win - that's what we have to try to aim for [instead of] trying to implement all this artificial excitement."

Verstappen finished second in Friday Qualifying for Sunday's race, and will start behind Leclerc, while the Dutchman was third in F1's first-ever Sprint Shootout qualifying session on Saturday morning.

"I got bored through today (Saturday's) qualifying to be honest," he said.

"I like to have qualifying where you just put everything into it, and that was yesterday which I of course enjoyed.

"And then you have to do it again today, I mean like 'my god, another qualifying', I just don't really enjoy that."

Hill: 'Sulking' Verstappen 'a poor loser'

Former F1 world champion and Sky Sports F1 pundit Damon Hill was critical of Verstappen's comments.

The Red Bull driver was in an agitated mood following Saturday's Sprint having been left angered by a first-lap collision with Mercedes driver George Russell.

Verstappen felt Russell should have been punished for the incident, which left his car damaged and appeared to reduce his chances of challenging Perez for victory and Leclerc for second.

"We should just give Max Verstappen the championship and just not bother with anything else," said Hill.

"I mean, I'm sorry, that's just sulking… poor loser.

"It's there for everyone, it's the same competition.

"He should be thinking about tomorrow, thinking about the championship, and put it behind him."

