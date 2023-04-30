Azerbaijan GP: Esteban Ocon's 'shambolic' pit-lane near-miss prompts FIA to review end-of-race procedures

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Esteban Ocon drove into a pit lane full of people after photographers had begun to enter it before the end of the Azerbaijan GP and described it as a 'scary' experience Esteban Ocon drove into a pit lane full of people after photographers had begun to enter it before the end of the Azerbaijan GP and described it as a 'scary' experience

The FIA is "to take immediate steps" to reconsider its end-of-race procedures and protocols after the terrifying and "shambolic" end to the Azerbaijan GP which saw Esteban Ocon enter the pit lane while the entrance was crowded with people.

Alpine had waited until the end of the penultimate lap to pit the Frenchman for his mandatory tyre stop.

But, in shocking scenes, officials were already setting up parc ferme barriers and photographers were gathering at the start of the pit lane in preparation for the podium as Ocon entered.

Onboard pictures from Ocon's car show just how close the Frenchman was to photographers, with several having to leap out of the way.

Following a post-race investigation, race stewards admitted it was fortunate nobody had been injured in the incident and required FIA representatives immediately change their protocols to avoid a repeat in future.

"We noted that it was not unusual for the representatives to allow such persons into the pit lane just before the end of the race, in the usual course of preparation for parc ferme and the podium ceremony," a statement from the stewards read.

"However, in this case, there was one driver that had to pit in the last lap and this created a very dangerous situation for those that were in the pit lane at the time. We considered that it was fortunate that there were no serious consequences on account of what happened today.

"We stressed that the requirements of ensuring a safe and orderly event are paramount. This was acknowledged by the FIA team.

"We walked through the relevant procedures and protocol with the FIA representatives in detail and required them to take immediate steps to reconsider these procedures and protocols with the relevant stakeholders (including FOM, the teams and the FIA) to ensure that this situation does not occur again.

"The FIA representatives expressed their regret at what happened and assured us that they would do so in time for the next event."

As the incident was happening, Sky Sports F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said: "There are people all over the pit lane.

"What is this about? This is a shambles, this is an absolute shambles.

"We could see it coming, Alpine could see it coming, what is going on down there?"

David Croft added in commentary: "That is a total and utter shambles of organisation and somebody should have known."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku. Highlights of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku.

Ocon: It was definitely scary

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 about the incident post-race, Ocon said: "It was definitely scary. I don't know why everyone was starting to prep the podium, we were still racing and there was all the time in the world to be doing so.

"It could have been a big, big issue for everyone there - I'm arriving at more than 300kph, leaving my braking as late as I can and they were just after the line as well so if I miss my braking point…

"I had to brake, I had to avoid and it was pretty scary. Luckily it was all good. I had no idea that they were there. I've never seen that before."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said the FIA must do better to avoid a similar incident in future.

"That needs a review because Esteban is within his rights to pit on the last lap and finish in the pit lane if he wanted to," Horner told Sky Sports F1.

"That is something the FIA needs to police a little better before the end of a race."

A similar incident happened at last year's Australian GP when Alex Albon entered the pits as the parc ferme area was being constructed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sergio Perez wins the Azerbaijan GP ahead of Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen Sergio Perez wins the Azerbaijan GP ahead of Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen

Kravitz: F1 had a lucky escape today

After the race, Kravitz explained the normal procedure for photographers and officials being released into the pit lane...

"Normally we get to the end of the race and we normally get to the point that everybody knows that everybody has made their pit stops so we're probably not going to get any more pit stops - though that doesn't mean that there won't be.

"The parc ferme barriers come out and official photographers are released by the FIA and local marshals through an access gate so people can get into position and get ready. There is also a photographers' tower so they can get an elevation above people's heads to get the celebration shots of the podium. That is what normally happens.

"That doesn't mean that there can't be pit stops at the last lap.

"What was unusual about today was that everybody who was paying attention to the race knew there was guaranteed to be one last pit stop with Esteban Ocon.

"I was down in the gap where team guests are let in, which is not the same as where all the official photographers, TV crews and people from the FIA let people in. The team guests' garage was down between Alpine and McLaren and we were all completely aware - not least because I reminded the security guards there that there was a pit stop still to happen - so it wasn't team guests.

"These were FIA-sanctioned photographers and that's why the FIA person in charge of this parc ferme arrangement has been summoned to see the stewards. It is effectively the FIA investigating themselves.

"Clearly the lesson needs to be learnt about when they can let people in for pure safety's sake. F1 had a bit of a lucky escape today."