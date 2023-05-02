What Sergio Perez must do to be F1 world champion | 'He's got to get under Max Verstappen's skin'

Sergio Perez needs to ditch the 'Mr Nice Guy' persona if he is to topple reigning Formula 1 world champion and Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen in 2023, according to Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson.

The Mexican claimed his second victory of the year at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix and close to within six points of Verstappen at the top of the drivers' championship standings.

Former Minardi, Super Aguri and BAR driver Davidson believes Perez is well placed to claim a maiden championship, but urged him to take inspiration from Nico Rosberg, who successfully fought his then-Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton all the way to the 2016 title.

"You've got to be more Rosberg 2016," Davidson told the Sky Sports F1 Podcast. "I was always told by team bosses from my F1 time I was too nice and I think that's what stopped me being a better sportscar driver - I was more of a team player, always was.

"I think it's time for Sergio to stop being Mr Nice Guy. He's got to get under Max Verstappen's skin, he's got to annoy him - this is his moment.

"It might only be his one chance... he's six points behind after four races and he's looking good. I don't think he'll be able to do it if he plays Mr Nice Guy this year."

Both of Perez's wins so far this year have come on street circuits, with the victory in Baku preceded by the 33-year-old triumphing in Jeddah at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix back in March, and he will be confident as the championship heads to another temporary circuit in Miami this weekend.

Verstappen's former performance engineer at Red Bull, Blake Hinsey, is in no doubt that Perez is in a great position, providing he can push on throughout the remainder of the campaign.

"Checo has got as good a shot as he has had any year and Max is a very difficult measuring stick to go up against," Hinsey said.

"He's a very tough team-mate and the only person you've got to beat is your team-mate.

"Hopefully it continues like this because it's going to be a bit of excitement at the front."

Monaco, where Perez triumphed last year, is just around the corner too, although Davidson acknowledged F1's traditional permanent circuits like Silverstone, Interlagos, Suzuka and Verstappen's home race at Zandvoort are likely to see the Dutchman come to the fore again.

Nevertheless, the 44-year-old sees this year's RB19 as being well suited to Perez's driving style and feels he has realised this is a car which can realistically propel him to the title ahead of Verstappen.

"It's hit him pretty hard in that he's got the car to do it," Davidson said. "This new car from Red Bull this season seems to suit his style better, he's getting more in bed with the team and how the car feels.

"It takes time, and it only takes a few tweaks here and there from season to season for a driver to really find the sweet spot in how they can get the most out of the car. I think he knows he's there."

