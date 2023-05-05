F1 'Crashgate' scandal: Felipe Massa considers action over 2008 Singapore GP 'injustice' following Bernie Ecclestone comments

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former F1 driver Felipe Massa is reportedly taking legal action to contest his 2008 World Championship defeat to Lewis Hamilton after a tactical crash at the Singapore GP by Nelson Piquet Jr. ultimately led to the Brazilian losing the title. Former F1 driver Felipe Massa is reportedly taking legal action to contest his 2008 World Championship defeat to Lewis Hamilton after a tactical crash at the Singapore GP by Nelson Piquet Jr. ultimately led to the Brazilian losing the title.

Felipe Massa has called for further investigations into the "injustice" surrounding the outcome of the 2008 Formula 1 world championship, following comments made by Bernie Ecclestone about the so-called 'Crashgate' controversy.

Nelson Piquet Jr deliberately crashed at the Singapore GP, helping his Renault team-mate Fernando Alonso win, with the Safety Car resulting in a botched pit stop that saw Massa fall from leader to a 13th-placed finish.

The incident had a significant impact on the outcome of the drivers' title race, Massa missing out by a point when Lewis Hamilton overtook Timo Glock at the final corner of the final lap of the season in Brazil.

The deliberate nature of Piquet's actions emerged publicly the following year, leading Massa to call for the Singapore GP result to be cancelled, but an investigation couldn't change the result because of rules stating that Hamilton's maiden world title could not be revoked after the FIA Awards ceremony had taken place.

Former Formula 1 chief executive Ecclestone this year claimed that he and then-FIA president Max Mosley were aware of a potential breach during the 2008 campaign and decided not to do anything. That revelation has left Massa looking at possible legal avenues to challenge the season's outcome.

Speaking for the first time on camera since Ecclestone's comments, Massa exclusively told Sky Sports: "You fight them to the last corner of the last race, pass the chequered flag as the champion and then everything changed. For sure, a fight on the track.

"Then you discover what has happened in Singapore. People, important people like Bernie, like Max Mosley, like Charlie Whiting - they knew in 2008 and they didn't do anything.

"That is really a massive surprise for me. It's really [an] injustice and I think definitely we need to study everything that happened because It's not fair what has happened."

The Formula 1 season continues with the Miami GP this weekend. Watch qualifying at 9pm on Saturday with lights out at 8.30pm on Sunday.