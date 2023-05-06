Miami GP: Max Verstappen tops final practice as Red Bull continue to impress ahead of Qualifying

Max Verstappen topped final practice for Red Bull

Max Verstappen continued to set the pace at the Miami Grand Prix as he topped final practice ahead of Qualifying later on Saturday.

The world championship leader backed up his impressive display in Friday's second practice by delivering a 1:27.535 to finish 0.4s clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in second.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who trails the Dutchman by six points at the top of the drivers' standings, was third.

Perez's victories in both the Sprint and race last weekend in Azerbaijan has led to much discussion about an intra-Red Bull title battle, but Verstappen appears to be in a league of his own at the Miami International Autodrome.

Williams driver Alex Albon had to take evasive action at Turn 17 during P3 in Miami

Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari, who once more look set to be Red Bull's closest challengers in Qualifying.

However, the picture behind the top four appears far less certain, with the track's rapidly developing new surface making it hard to assess performance.

After a nightmare weekend in Azerbaijan, Alpine appeared to begin the reap the benefits of major upgrades that were brought to their car in Baku, with Esteban Ocon finishing in a place ahead of team-mate Pierre Gasly in fifth.

Esteban Ocon narrowly avoided a collision with Haas' Kevin Magnussen during final practice at the Miami Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas was seventh for Alfa Romeo, with Haas's Nico Hulkenberg and Williams' Alex Albon behind him.

Mercedes continued to struggle with George Russell 10th and Lewis Hamilton 13th, with the Silver Arrows potentially facing a challenge to make it into the final part of Qualifying.

Also notably outside of the top 10 were Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, who finished 12th and 14th respectively.

Lando Norris lost control of his McLaren but avoided major damage in P3 around the Miami International Autodrome

The slippery surface saw lots of drivers struggle for grip, with Albon and Norris among several who went off track.

The challenging conditions look set to ensure a tense Qualifying session, with mistakes likely to be a major factor as the drivers push their cars to the limit.

There also could be additional jeopardy added by the weather, with showers forecast as a possibility when Qualifying gets under way at 9pm.

Miami GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.535 2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.406 3) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.515 4) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.590 5) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.872 6) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.893 7) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.921 8) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.962 9) Alex Albon Williams +1.026 10) George Russell Mercedes +1.071 11) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.072 12) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.083 13) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.183 14) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.188 15) Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.539 16) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.644 17) Logan Sargeant Williams +1.729 18) Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.840 19) Lando Norris McLaren +1.866 20) Nyck de Vries Alpha Tauri +1.912

