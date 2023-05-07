Max Verstappen responds to boos after Miami Grand Prix win: It's fine as long as I am on top

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of Max Verstappen's overtakes at the Miami Grand Prix. Watch all of Max Verstappen's overtakes at the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen responded to fans who booed him after the Miami Grand Prix, by insisting it is "absolutely fine" while he is still winning.

The reigning world champion produced a peerless drive in Miami to recover from ninth on the grid, charging into second inside 15 laps followed by managing his hard tyres for 46 laps and overtaking Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez with nine laps remaining.

The result extends his world championship lead over Perez to 14 points, but jeers were audible from some fans at the first American race of the year when he stepped onto the podium to receive his trophy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Miami Grand Prix as Verstappen asserted his dominance Highlights of the Miami Grand Prix as Verstappen asserted his dominance

Some boos were reported during the pre-race festivities as well, but the Dutchman argued it is "normal" for fans to dislike winning drivers as he delivered a defiant post-race message to his critics.

"If I were driving in the back nobody would be doing anything in terms of reaction," Verstappen said.

"I think it is normal when you are winning and they don't like who is winning.

"It is something for me which is absolutely fine as long as I am standing on the top.

"To me, the most important thing is I take the trophy home and they go back to their houses and they can... have a nice evening".

'I always feel unbeatable'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player See how Verstappen overtook both Charles Leclerc and Kevin Magnussen at the same time. See how Verstappen overtook both Charles Leclerc and Kevin Magnussen at the same time.

Verstappen was voted Driver of the Day by television viewers after a performance which included an impressive overtake on both Charles Leclerc and Kevin Magnussen in the same move before he passed George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and, ultimately, Perez later in the race.

Miami had been billed as a circuit where overtaking would be difficult, but Verstappen says he now feels "unbeatable" driving for a Red Bull team which has won all five races so far this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Verstappen says he feels unbeatable after winning the Miami Grand Prix Verstappen says he feels unbeatable after winning the Miami Grand Prix

"I always feel unbeatable but sometimes other people also have a really good day and they can be close to you, match you, or be ahead," he told Sky Sports F1.

"I think what is important is to try and be close to 100 per cent perfect every time.

"Yesterday wasn't perfect, so this weekend wasn't perfect, but it is a long season and I always try to be as close as possible to perfect."

Perez: Max was the stronger driver today

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull driver Sergio Perez pays homage to team-mate Max Verstappen for being the stronger driver Red Bull driver Sergio Perez pays homage to team-mate Max Verstappen for being the stronger driver

Verstappen started on hard tyres as he sought to drive through the field and benefitted from a surprise strategy outcome as drivers on the medium compound suffered from more graining.

That included his Red Bull team-mate Perez, who failed to convert pole position into a victory which would have seen him move ahead of Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

"Overall he was the stronger driver today," Perez said. "I have been stronger in other places, but today he was the strongest one and well done to him.

"I think the medium was a weak tyre early on and I ended up boxing earlier than I wished because I was pushed by Max, and he was very strong on his first stint.

"It compromised our race and made things a bit harder for us but all in all, Max was stronger than us today and we have to understand why and get back to our normal level for Imola.

"I think the performance that he showed today was unreachable for me, so I have to understand why."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Verstappen overtook Perez with nine laps remaining Verstappen overtook Perez with nine laps remaining

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believed Verstappen's pace was unbeatable, no matter the difference in strategy.

"To be honest, with the pace he had today, I don't think it would have mattered if he'd have started on the soft, medium or hard tyre," Horner told Sky Sports F1.

"It made it an interesting race because he had to manage that tyre early on, but his pace, as it has been all weekend, has just been outstanding."

Formula 1 returns to Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix from May 19-21. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 including the race from 2pm on Sunday May 21.