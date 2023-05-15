Indy 500 2023: Schedule for IndyCar's biggest race and how to watch on Sky Sports F1

Scott Dixon leads the field at the 2022 Indy 500

One of the biggest motorsport events of the year is here, the Indy 500. A field of 33 cars will battle it out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, going wheel to wheel at over 220mph in a bid to win the 107th edition of America's most famous race.

Some say winning the Indy 500 is as significant as winning the IndyCar title, which underlines how important success in the 500-mile race is.

Former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson will look to become the first driver since Helio Castroneves in 2002 to perform the event tradition of drinking milk in victory lane in successive years.

Ericsson held off McLaren's Pato O'Ward in an epic battle last year and both drivers are set to be contenders once again.

Romain Grosjean made his Indy 500 debut last year and is looking for his maiden IndyCar win after coming close earlier this season at Long Beach and Barber Motorsports Park.

Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Will Power, Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi will be among leading names to look out for throughout the event.

You can watch all of the key action live on Sky Sports F1, including uninterrupted coverage of the race itself on Sunday May 28.

Marcus Ericsson celebrates victory at the 2022 Indy 500

Sky Sports F1's Indy 500 schedule

Tuesday May 16

2pm: Practice 1

6pm: Practice 2

8pm: Practice 3

Wednesday May 17

5pm: Practice 4

Thursday May 18

5pm: Practice 5

Friday May 19

6:30pm: Practice 6

Saturday May 20

5:15pm: Qualifying

Sunday May 21

4.30pm: Top 12 Practice (live on Sky Sports Mix)

7pm: Top 12 Qualifying

9pm: Final 6 Qualifying

Monday May 22

6pm: Practice 7

Sunday May 28

5:30pm: 107TH RUNNING OF THE INDY 500

