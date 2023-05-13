Michael Andretti 'already building' F1 team as deadline approaches for applications to enter in 2025

Michael Andretti says he is already "building" a Formula 1 team, as the deadline looms for formal applications to join the grid from 2025.

In February, the FIA, the sport's governing body, launched an application process for new teams to seek to join Formula 1 in 2025, 2026 - when new engine regulations take effect - or 2027.

Formula 1 currently has 10 teams and is limited to a maximum of 12 up to and including the 2025 season by the current Concorde Agreement.

The deadline for the submission of formal applications is Monday (May 15), with the FIA aiming to make a decision on any applicants by June 30.

Andretti is fronting a bid from his team, which races in other motorsport disciplines, in collaboration with General Motors brand Cadillac.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle on the grid at the Miami Grand Prix last weekend, Andretti confirmed his prospective team are continuing to target a 2025 entry.

"That's our goal," Andretti said. "We're working on it. We have that process that we're in the middle of with the FIA.

"Submitting our paperwork this week and hopefully get an answer middle of July, so we're making good progress."

Responding to Brundle's assessment that a 2025 entry would leave the team with "a lot of work to do in a hurry", Andretti responded: "We're already doing it. It's already happening, we're building a team as we speak.

"It would be awesome (to have the Andretti name back in F1). That and Cadillac would be awesome."

The Andretti-Cadillac entry is the most high-profile applicant so far, while former BAR CEO Craig Pollock is fronting a proposal named Formula Equal that would see a team with 50 per cent male and 50 per cent female involvement join the grid from 2026 if approved.

Hong Kong-based billionaire Calvin Lo has also told Reuters he is in talks about investing in potential new teams, though ruled out being part of the Andretti bid and another Hitech Grand Prix one.

Domenicali: New teams must bring value

F1 president Stefano Domenicali says prospective new teams must bring value to the championship in the medium to long term.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the Australian Grand Prix in April, Domenicali said: "Some people would like to be very vocal, some others are less vocal.

"The fact that F1 is attracting new potential teams and investors shows the status of F1 today. There is a process in place that is open, everyone can apply, the first step is that the FIA will make an analysis and the second will be done by the commercial [rights holders] - there will be a joint discussion. We will see what will be the outcome of it.

"It's not about opposition (to more than 10 teams). It's not a problem, it's great stuff if it is bringing value to the championship in the medium to long term. That is the point that is always raised when we talk about this subject."

Members of F1's 10 current teams have suggested that the $200m (£161m) fee a new entrant would have to pay under the current regulations fails to recognise the sport's huge recent growth and would leave them worse off. The $200m fee would see each of the current teams receive a one-off $20m (£16m) payment.

It has already been confirmed that Audi will enter F1 in 2026 after acquiring a stake in Sauber, which has run under the Alfa Romeo banner since 2019.

Meanwhile Ford will rejoin F1 following a 22-year absence in 2026 after partnering with reigning constructors' champions Red Bull.

Sky F1 pundits: F1 should work towards having 12 teams

Sky F1 pundits Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok believe Formula 1 should be working to get back to 12 teams on the grid, provided that the new teams are credible and sustainable.

F1 has not had 12 teams since 2012 and the current 10 teams have made up the grid since 2017.

"I think F1 could well do with having 24 cars on the grid," Brundle said.

"I think we need even more stories and characters, so I think F1 should work towards that.

"But they've got to be credible and of course the 10 incumbents don't want their franchise values diluted or their prize money diluted."

Chandhok feels the current 10 team grid does not offer enough opportunities for young drivers to progress into F1.

He said: "I believe we should have 12 teams on the grid. I think there's a bottleneck for drivers.

"I'm annoyed by the fact it took us this long to get Oscar Piastri into F1, Felipe Drugovich is on the sidelines - these are good, credible F2 champions who all deserve to graduate.

"And also, if Red Bull, for example, decide to pull out, you lose two teams, then what? You're down to eight teams, that's not very good.

"As a sport we've just got to make sure we don't get caught with too few cars on the grid.

"So that's why I'm a bit surprised by F1's public stance against Andretti-Cadillac coming in. Andretti's a great name, General Motors is a great manufacturer to have involved, and so what if it's just a branding deal and they're getting support or in a partnership with Alpine or Renault, so what?

"It's no difference to the Ford deal with Red Bull, and everyone got very excited by that."

