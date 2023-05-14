Emilia-Romagna GP 2023: When to watch practice, Qualifying and Grand Prix from Imola live on Sky Sports F1

Formula 1 returns to Italy for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as a triple-header of European races gets under way in Imola.

Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant victory in Miami to extend his world championship lead over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, but all the attention in Imola is set to be on their rivals.

That's because Mercedes and Ferrari, who have both lacked the pace to compete with Red Bull so far in 2023, are bringing major upgrades to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

While neither team expects to suddenly be able to match the stunning speed of the RB19, the weekend should provide huge clues as to how the rest of the season will play out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around Imola Ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around Imola

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be hoping their struggles with Mercedes' W14 finally come under control, while Ferrari will be under pressure to perform in front of a passionate home crowd.

Verstappen's win in Miami took his lead over Perez to 14 points, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is a further 30 points back in third after he claimed a fourth podium in five races.

The Emilia-Romagna GP is the first of three back-to-back races on Sky Sports F1, with the thrills of Monaco following, before Alonso enjoys a homecoming in Barcelona at the Spanish GP.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Natalie Pinkham breaks down what to expect from the Emilia Romagna GP as F1 heads to the iconic Italian circuit Sky Sports' Natalie Pinkham breaks down what to expect from the Emilia Romagna GP as F1 heads to the iconic Italian circuit

Every session from Imola is live on Sky Sports F1, along with coverage of the F2 and F3 contests also taking place throughout the weekend.

Qualifying begins at 3pm on Saturday, with build-up from 2:10pm.

Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 12:30pm ahead of lights out at 2pm.

Drivers' championship top 10 after five rounds Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 119 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 105 3) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 75 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 56 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 44 6) George Russell Mercedes 40 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 34 8) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 27 9) Lando Norris McLaren 10 10) Pierre Gasly Alpine 8

Constructors' championship top five after five rounds Team Points 1) Red Bull 224 2) Aston Martin 102 3) Mercedes 96 4) Ferrari 78 5) McLaren 14

Sky Sports F1's live Emilia-Romagna GP schedule

Friday 10 May

8:50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Emilia-Romagna GP Practice One

1:55pm: F3 Qualifying

2:50pm: F2 Qualifying

3:45pm: Emilia-Romagna GP Practice Two

5:30pm: The F1 Show

Saturday 20 May

9am: F3 Sprint

11:15am: Emilia-Romagna GP Practice Three

1:10pm: F2 Sprint

2:10pm: Emilia-Romagna GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Emilia-Romagna GP Qualifying

4:45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday 21 May

8:40am: F3 Feature Race

10:10am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Emilia-Romagna GP build-up

2pm: The Emilia-Romagna GRAND PRIX

Formula 1 returns to Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix from May 19-21. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 including the race from 2pm on Sunday May 21.