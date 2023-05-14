Emilia-Romagna GP 2023: When to watch practice, Qualifying and Grand Prix from Imola live on Sky Sports F1
The 2023 Formula 1 season resumes in Imola with huge anticipation around expected major upgrades for Mercedes and Ferrari; Watch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1 - Qualifying is at 3pm on Saturday with lights out for Grand Prix on Sunday at 2pm
Formula 1 returns to Italy for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as a triple-header of European races gets under way in Imola.
Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant victory in Miami to extend his world championship lead over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, but all the attention in Imola is set to be on their rivals.
That's because Mercedes and Ferrari, who have both lacked the pace to compete with Red Bull so far in 2023, are bringing major upgrades to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.
While neither team expects to suddenly be able to match the stunning speed of the RB19, the weekend should provide huge clues as to how the rest of the season will play out.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be hoping their struggles with Mercedes' W14 finally come under control, while Ferrari will be under pressure to perform in front of a passionate home crowd.
Verstappen's win in Miami took his lead over Perez to 14 points, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is a further 30 points back in third after he claimed a fourth podium in five races.
The Emilia-Romagna GP is the first of three back-to-back races on Sky Sports F1, with the thrills of Monaco following, before Alonso enjoys a homecoming in Barcelona at the Spanish GP.
Every session from Imola is live on Sky Sports F1, along with coverage of the F2 and F3 contests also taking place throughout the weekend.
Qualifying begins at 3pm on Saturday, with build-up from 2:10pm.
Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 12:30pm ahead of lights out at 2pm.
Drivers' championship top 10 after five rounds
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|119
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|105
|3) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|75
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|56
|5) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|44
|6) George Russell
|Mercedes
|40
|7) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|34
|8) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|27
|9) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|10
|10) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|8
Constructors' championship top five after five rounds
|Team
|Points
|1) Red Bull
|224
|2) Aston Martin
|102
|3) Mercedes
|96
|4) Ferrari
|78
|5) McLaren
|14
Sky Sports F1's live Emilia-Romagna GP schedule
Friday 10 May
8:50am: F3 Practice
10am: F2 Practice
12pm: Emilia-Romagna GP Practice One
1:55pm: F3 Qualifying
2:50pm: F2 Qualifying
3:45pm: Emilia-Romagna GP Practice Two
5:30pm: The F1 Show
Saturday 20 May
9am: F3 Sprint
11:15am: Emilia-Romagna GP Practice Three
1:10pm: F2 Sprint
2:10pm: Emilia-Romagna GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: Emilia-Romagna GP Qualifying
4:45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday 21 May
8:40am: F3 Feature Race
10:10am: F2 Feature Race
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Emilia-Romagna GP build-up
2pm: The Emilia-Romagna GRAND PRIX
Formula 1 returns to Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix from May 19-21. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 including the race from 2pm on Sunday May 21.