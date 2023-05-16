Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin driver says he can win a race during 2023 Formula 1 season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fernando Alonso plays padel, reveals his retirement plans and what it's like competing for pole position near the end of his career. Fernando Alonso plays padel, reveals his retirement plans and what it's like competing for pole position near the end of his career.

Fernando Alonso believes he can win a race during the 2023 Formula 1 season and has pinpointed the Monaco Grand Prix as possibly providing his best opportunity.

Alonso has made a brilliant start to life at Aston Martin, finishing third in four of his first five races with the team after joining from Alpine during the off-season.

Aston Martin's pace, which has seen them go from finishing seventh in last year's constructors' standings to sitting second ahead of Mercedes and Ferrari, has been perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2023 season so far, with only Red Bull's dominance overshadowing it.

While Alonso's podiums have almost been celebrated like victories, the early-season success has the two-time world champion thinking about adding to his 32 career wins as the campaign returns to Europe for a triple-header, starting with this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Asked by Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle whether he can "win a race or two" this season, Alonso replied: "I think so, yes."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around Imola. Ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around Imola.

As to where that victory might come, Alonso continued: "I don't know. We seem to have a car that is maybe not the fastest on the straights. We need to improve that, but we are very good on the corners.

"So I would say that the slowest speeds of the championship, let's say Monaco, Budapest, Singapore.

"These kind of circuits, I think we put our main hopes at the moment."

While Alonso has driven brilliantly, comprehensively outperforming his team-mate Lance Stroll, the Spaniard has been unable to mount a challenge against the might of Red Bull.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fernando Alonso reacts to his team-mate Lance Stroll's overtake on Alex Albon during the Miami GP. Fernando Alonso reacts to his team-mate Lance Stroll's overtake on Alex Albon during the Miami GP.

Max Verstappen, who is seeking a third successive world championship, has won three races, while his team-mate Sergio Perez has won the other two.

"I think at the beginning of the year a podium was amazing," Alonso said. "Now after four podiums we want obviously more and at least a second place.

"But, you know, the two Red Bulls they are always unbreakable, and they are always super-fast.

"It (the Red Bull) is stronger, it's faster and the reliability has been always outstanding for them as well, finishing both cars in every race.

"If one day there is a crack there, if there is an opportunity, we need to make sure we are in that position and we're still not making mistakes at any point in the weekend."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Natalie Pinkham breaks down what to expect from the Emilia Romagna GP as F1 heads to the iconic Italian circuit. Sky Sports' Natalie Pinkham breaks down what to expect from the Emilia Romagna GP as F1 heads to the iconic Italian circuit.

Despite Aston Martin being Red Bull's nearest challengers in the constructors' standings, and Alonso sitting third behind Verstappen and Perez in the drivers' championship, the attention is largely elsewhere ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP.

That's because Mercedes and Ferrari are expected to bring highly anticipated upgrades to Imola, which some have speculated could move them ahead of Aston Martin, but Alonso isn't so sure.

"I think in Imola it's going to be an interesting fight again," he said. "A lot of teams will bring upgrades to the car - Mercedes, probably Ferrari as well and we will try to keep finishing in front of them on Sunday."

Sky Sports F1's live Emilia Romagna GP schedule

Friday 19 May

8:50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One

1:55pm: F3 Qualifying

2:50pm: F2 Qualifying

3:45pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two

5:30pm: The F1 Show

Saturday 20 May

9am: F3 Sprint

11:15am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Three

1:10pm: F2 Sprint

2:10pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying

4:45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday 21 May

8:40am: F3 Feature Race

10:10am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Emilia Romagna GP build-up

2pm: The EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

Formula 1 returns to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from May 19-21. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 including the race from 2pm on Sunday May 21.