Emilia Romagna GP: How new F1 qualifying format will work at Imola in 2023 trial

Imola will host the first of two trials involving a change to F1 qualifying this weekend

A new F1 qualifying format will be trialled at this weekend's Emilia Romagna GP. Here Sky Sports F1 explains how it will work...

What's changed?

Rather than teams and drivers having a free tyre choice in Saturday's hour-long session, there will instead be mandatory tyres set for each segment of qualifying.

Providing that Imola is dry on Saturday:

In Q1 only the hard tyre will be available.

In Q2 only the medium tyre will be available.

In Q3 only the soft tyre will be available.

If a wet session is declared then the drivers and teams will have a free choice of tyre.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Natalie Pinkham breaks down what to expect from the Emilia Romagna GP as F1 heads to the iconic Italian circuit Sky Sports' Natalie Pinkham breaks down what to expect from the Emilia Romagna GP as F1 heads to the iconic Italian circuit

Why have the changes been made?

The intention of the 'Alternative Tyre Allocation' trial is to see if fewer tyres can be taken to Grand Prix weekends.

Under the trial, the number of dry tyre sets available to each car for the weekend is reduced from 13 to 11.

This amounts to 40 sets - or 160 tyres - being saved over the course of the weekend. If this was implemented at all 23 races this season, it would save 3,680 tyres.

Each driver will have three sets of hard tyres, four sets of medium tyres and four sets of soft tyres available to them over the weekend.

This represents an extra set of hard and medium tyres but a reduction by four sets of soft tyres.

Pirelli has selected the softest compounds in its tyre range for the Emilia Romagna GP with the hard tyre being the C3, the medium tyre being the C4 and the soft tyre being the C5 compounds. This is a 'step' softer than in 2022 and should help the drivers with tyre warm-up amid the cooler temperatures at Imola in May.

The number of intermediate and wet tyres available to drivers over the weekend remains unchanged at four and three sets respectively.

How will trial affect Qualifying runs?

Analysis from Sky Sports F1 pundit and former Aston Martin head of race strategy Bernie Collins...

"If it stays dry then it might be just one long run in Q1 if the hard tyre suffers any warm-up issues.

"I think it will still be two sets of medium tyres used in Q2.

"This year the compound allocation is one step softer for Imola versus 2022 so this year's medium is last year's soft. Expect a big improvement in lap time through qualifying with driver learning and the steps in compound.

"The reason for free tyre choice still being allowed if qualifying is wet is for safety - going from an intermediate tyre to the hard tyres in Q1 for example would be very difficult to warm up."

Pirelli's red-striped soft tyres will only be allowed in Q3 in Imola with the yellow-striped mediums being used in Q2 if the weather stays dry

New 'more performant' wet tyre set to debut

Pirelli will also debut a brand new wet tyre at Imola.

The new 'Cinturato Blue Full Wet' does not need to be heated by tyre blankets and is "much more performant" than the previous wet compound which had been criticised by drivers for not clearing enough water and being too slow.

And the new wet tyres could well be required at Imola - F1 personnel were instructed to leave the paddock amid concerns over heavy rain on Tuesday, while weather forecasts are suggesting there will be more rain throughout the weekend.

Where else will this format happen?

The Emilia Romagna GP is the first of two trial runs for this qualifying format.

Pirelli are yet to confirm when or where the second trial will take place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around Imola Ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around Imola

What have the drivers said about the change?

So far there has been little comment from drivers about the trial, although Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc did offer their opinions on the change after the opening qualifying session of the season in Bahrain.

"I hope it's not going to be cold in Imola, otherwise it's going to be quite tricky," Verstappen said.

"I don't think we need to actually do these kinds of things in qualifying. I don't really see the benefit of it.

"It's better if we make sure that all the cars are close to each other and more competitive instead of spicing things up in that way, which I think is probably for the show."

Perez also questioned the need to make tweaks, saying: "Yeah, just think it's for the show. I think we don't need that when you see the qualifying we had [0.292s covered the top three in Bahrain], how close everything was.

"We do not really need to change anything. But we'll see, we'll see once we try it but I don't think there's a need to change something that is working well."

Leclerc added: "Yeah, I don't feel there was a need for change for that but let's try and see."

All the drivers are sure to be asked about this weekend's trial during Thursday's media day at Imola and we will bring you the best of their reaction.

Sky Sports F1's live Emilia Romagna GP schedule

Friday 10 May

8:50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One

1:55pm: F3 Qualifying

2:50pm: F2 Qualifying

3:45pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two

5:30pm: The F1 Show

Saturday 20 May

9am: F3 Sprint

11:15am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Three

1:10pm: F2 Sprint

2:10pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying

4:45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday 21 May

8:40am: F3 Feature Race

10:10am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Emilia Romagna GP build-up

2pm: The EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

Formula 1 returns to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from May 19-21. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 including the race from 2pm on Sunday May 21.