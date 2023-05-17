New F1 qualifying format: How trial will attempt to cut down tyre usage

Imola was set to host the first of two trials involving a change to F1 qualifying

A new F1 qualifying format was set to be trialled at the Emilia Romagna GP before its cancellation due to flooding. Here Sky Sports F1 explains how it would have worked.

What's changed?

Rather than teams and drivers having a free tyre choice in Saturday's hour-long session, there will instead be mandatory tyres set for each segment of qualifying.

Providing that track is dry for the session:

In Q1 only the hard tyre will be available.

In Q2 only the medium tyre will be available.

In Q3 only the soft tyre will be available.

If a wet session is declared then the drivers and teams will have a free choice of tyre.

Why have the changes been made?

The intention of the 'Alternative Tyre Allocation' trial is to see if fewer tyres can be taken to Grand Prix weekends.

Under the trial, the number of dry tyre sets available to each car for the weekend is reduced from 13 to 11.

This amounts to 40 sets - or 160 tyres - being saved over the course of the weekend. If this was implemented at all 23 races this season, it would save 3,680 tyres.

Each driver will have three sets of hard tyres, four sets of medium tyres and four sets of soft tyres available to them over the weekend.

This represents an extra set of hard and medium tyres but a reduction by four sets of soft tyres.

Pirelli had selected the softest compounds in its tyre range for the Emilia Romagna GP with the hard tyre being the C3, the medium tyre being the C4 and the soft tyre being the C5 compounds. This is a 'step' softer than in 2022 and theoretically should have helped the drivers with tyre warm-up amid anticipated cooler temperatures at Imola in May.

The number of intermediate and wet tyres available to drivers over the weekend remains unchanged at four and three sets respectively.

How will trial affect Qualifying runs?

Analysis from Sky Sports F1 pundit and former Aston Martin head of race strategy Bernie Collins...

"If it stays dry then it might be just one long run in Q1 if the hard tyre suffers any warm-up issues.

"I think it will still be two sets of medium tyres used in Q2.

"This year the compound allocation is one step softer for Imola versus 2022 so this year's medium is last year's soft. Expect a big improvement in lap time through qualifying with driver learning and the steps in compound.

"The reason for free tyre choice still being allowed if qualifying is wet is for safety - going from an intermediate tyre to the hard tyres in Q1 for example would be very difficult to warm up."

New 'more performant' wet tyre set to debut

Pirelli had also planned to debut a brand new wet tyre at Imola.

The new 'Cinturato Blue Full Wet' does not need to be heated by tyre blankets and is "much more performant" than the previous wet compound which had been criticised by drivers for not clearing enough water and being too slow.

Where will the format debut?

The Emilia Romagna GP was meant to be the first of two trial runs for this qualifying format.

Pirelli have yet to confirm where they were intending to hold the second trial, which will now become the first.

The unique nature of the street track at next week's Monaco Grand Prix make it a highly unlikely destination for the trial, but the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona the following weekend could be a possibility.

However, such a plan could be complicated by the fact that Pirelli were already planning to use the Spanish GP to test a new tougher specification of tyres they are planning to introduce in July at the British Grand Prix.

What have the drivers said about the change?

So far there has been little comment from drivers about the trial, although Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc did offer their opinions on the change after the opening qualifying session of the season in Bahrain.

"I hope it's not going to be cold in Imola, otherwise it's going to be quite tricky," Verstappen said.

"I don't think we need to actually do these kinds of things in qualifying. I don't really see the benefit of it.

"It's better if we make sure that all the cars are close to each other and more competitive instead of spicing things up in that way, which I think is probably for the show."

Perez also questioned the need to make tweaks, saying: "Yeah, just think it's for the show. I think we don't need that when you see the qualifying we had [0.292s covered the top three in Bahrain], how close everything was.

"We do not really need to change anything. But we'll see, we'll see once we try it but I don't think there's a need to change something that is working well."

Leclerc added: "Yeah, I don't feel there was a need for change for that but let's try and see."

All the drivers are sure to be asked about this weekend's trial during Thursday's media day at Imola and we will bring you the best of their reaction.

