New F1 qualifying format: How trial will attempt to cut down tyre usage in debut at Hungarian GP

A new F1 qualifying format will be trialled for the first time at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Here Sky Sports F1 explains the reasons behind it and how it will work.

What's changed?

Rather than teams and drivers having a free tyre choice in Saturday's hour-long session, there will instead be mandatory tyres set for each segment of qualifying.

Providing that track is dry for the session:

In Q1 only the hard tyre will be available.

In Q2 only the medium tyre will be available.

In Q3 only the soft tyre will be available.

If a wet session is declared then the drivers and teams will have a free choice of tyre.

Where will the format debut?

The Emilia Romagna GP in May was meant to be the first of two trial runs for the new format, but the event was called off before a car was able to take to the track because of flooding in northern Italy.

Therefore the first trial will now take place at the Hungarian Grand Prix from July 21-23.

It has also been confirmed that the second trial will take place after the sport's summer break at the Italian Grand Prix from September 1-3 at Monza.

In the time since the Emilia Romagna GP, Pirelli have also introduced a new tougher tyre specification designed to cope with the higher than expected downforce gains teams have been able to make over the first half of the season.

Why have the changes been made?

The intention of the 'Alternative Tyre Allocation' trial is to see if fewer tyres can be taken to Grand Prix weekends.

Under the trial, the number of dry tyre sets available to each car for the weekend is reduced from 13 to 11.

This amounts to 40 sets - or 160 tyres - being saved over the course of the weekend. If this was implemented at all 23 races this season, it would save 3,680 tyres.

Each driver will have three sets of hard tyres, four sets of medium tyres and four sets of soft tyres available to them over the weekend.

This represents an extra set of hard and medium tyres but a reduction by four sets of soft tyres.

Pirelli had selected the softest compounds in its tyre range for the Emilia Romagna GP with the hard tyre being the C3, the medium tyre being the C4 and the soft tyre being the C5 compounds. That was a 'step' softer than in 2022 and theoretically should have helped the drivers with tyre warm-up amid anticipated cooler temperatures at Imola in May.

With hot weather expected at the Hungaroring in Budapest, tyre warm-up is unlikely to be as bigger concern.

The number of intermediate and wet tyres available to drivers over the weekend remains unchanged at four and three sets respectively.

How will trial affect Qualifying runs?

Analysis from Sky Sports F1 pundit and former Aston Martin head of race strategy Bernie Collins...

"If it stays dry then it might be just one long run in Q1 if the hard tyre suffers any warm-up issues.

"I think it will still be two sets of medium tyres used in Q2.

"Expect a big improvement in lap time through qualifying with driver learning and the steps in compound.

"The reason for free tyre choice still being allowed if qualifying is wet is for safety - going from an intermediate tyre to the hard tyres in Q1 for example would be very difficult to warm up."

What's been said about the change?

So far there has been little comment from drivers about the trial, although world championship leader Max Verstappen has previously expressed his opposition to changing the format.

"I don't think we need to actually do these kinds of things in qualifying," Verstappen said at the opening race of the season in Bahrain. "I don't really see the benefit of it.

"It's better if we make sure that all the cars are close to each other and more competitive instead of spicing things up in that way, which I think is probably for the show."

Speaking about the trial earlier in July at the British Grand Prix, Williams team principal James Vowles admitted he was uncertain what impact the changes would have.

"The idea is good," Vowles said. "I'm not sure what it's going to do. There's always a little bit of concern, where you're slightly on the slower side. Is it going to be as easy to get the harder tyres to work? Are we actually going to split the field out?

"But the concept of trying it is exactly why we are doing it. We're unsure of what the other circumstances will be, what will happen to the field spread. In many ways, there'll be positives.

"On that harder tyre in the first session, you'll be able to not just get one lap out of it… but multiple laps so you'll see more cars going around the track, more laps being completed.

"It's probably positive for the sport, positive outcome for it, but will it make a bigger gap or make it more predictable, unsure yet, which is exactly why we're running it as a format. So I'm open minded and it might present a new direction of travel."

Charles Leclerc is seen as one of the best drivers over one lap in F1 and isn't sure what to expect from the new format.

"It's going to be very tricky with the amount of tyres we have. You obviously need to run those tyres at one point during Free Practices, or not by choice, but this is why it makes things very unpredictable format," said Leclerc.

"There are two approaches and we will either see much less running (in practice) or the same amount but in very different conditions for everybody. You can either choose to do high-fuel runs with a very old set or a completely new set. This was less the case with the other formats where it was a bit more easy to anticipate what the others will do."

Fernando Alonso added: "I think it will not change too many things. We have to use certain type of tyres in each part of Quali but it's the same for everybody, so it should not be a thing that changes too many things.

"We save a couple of sets for Pirelli, instead of 13 we have 11 per driver, so two sets for 20 drivers is a lot of sets that maybe Formula 1 can save. So there is a reason behind that we should support and at least try - so let's see after this weekend if there are any tweaks that maybe are needed for the future."

