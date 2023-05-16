Emilia Romagna GP: F1 personnel asked to leave Imola paddock amid concern over heavy rain
Italian authorities had issued flood and landslide warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday amid heavy rainfall in the Emilia Romagna region; Imola is set to host the sixth Grand Prix of the 2023 season this weekend, with practice scheduled to get under way on Friday
Formula 1 personnel were asked to leave the paddock at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Tuesday amid concern over heavy rain in Imola ahead of this weekend's race.
Italian authorities had earlier issued flood and landslide warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday for the region, which has been bombarded by heavy rainfall in recent weeks.
Shortly before 4pm local time on Tuesday, all individuals present in the paddock were told to leave for the rest of the day.
The decision was taken as a precaution due to the rising level of water in the Santerno river, which runs just metres from the track.
Heavy rain is forecast to continue for the remainder of Tuesday and much of Wednesday, with showers expected to relent in the early hours of Thursday morning.
F1 personnel had begun arriving at the circuit, which is scheduled to host the drivers' media availabilities on Thursday, ahead of on-track action getting under way with two practice sessions on Friday.
Two people were killed earlier in May by flooding in the region, which also led hundreds to be evacuated from their homes.
AlphaTauri, who are one of F1's two Italy-based teams, along with Ferrari, sent a message of support to the area's residents earlier this month.
"The city of Faenza, which is home to our Scuderia AlphaTauri factory, and other parts of the Emilia Romagna region have been hit by a violent rain storm," their statement said.
"It has produced heavy flooding, leading to the loss of two lives in the region, as well as causing severe damage to parts of Faenza and surrounding areas.
"It has also affected some of our employees and, at this difficult time, our thoughts are with them and everyone affected."
