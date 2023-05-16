Emilia Romagna GP: F1 personnel asked to leave Imola paddock amid concern over heavy rain

All F1 personnel were instructed to leave the paddock in Imola on Tuesday

Formula 1 personnel were asked to leave the paddock at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Tuesday amid concern over heavy rain in Imola ahead of this weekend's race.

Italian authorities had earlier issued flood and landslide warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday for the region, which has been bombarded by heavy rainfall in recent weeks.

Shortly before 4pm local time on Tuesday, all individuals present in the paddock were told to leave for the rest of the day.

The decision was taken as a precaution due to the rising level of water in the Santerno river, which runs just metres from the track.

Heavy rain is forecast to continue for the remainder of Tuesday and much of Wednesday, with showers expected to relent in the early hours of Thursday morning.

F1 personnel had begun arriving at the circuit, which is scheduled to host the drivers' media availabilities on Thursday, ahead of on-track action getting under way with two practice sessions on Friday.

Two people were killed earlier in May by flooding in the region, which also led hundreds to be evacuated from their homes.

AlphaTauri, who are one of F1's two Italy-based teams, along with Ferrari, sent a message of support to the area's residents earlier this month.

"The city of Faenza, which is home to our Scuderia AlphaTauri factory, and other parts of the Emilia Romagna region have been hit by a violent rain storm," their statement said.

"It has produced heavy flooding, leading to the loss of two lives in the region, as well as causing severe damage to parts of Faenza and surrounding areas.

"It has also affected some of our employees and, at this difficult time, our thoughts are with them and everyone affected."

Sky Sports' Natalie Pinkham breaks down what to expect from the Emilia Romagna GP as F1 heads to the iconic Italian circuit.

