Emilia Romagna GP: Formula 1 donates £870k, food and water to flood relief effort after Imola cancellation

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes gives her account of the devastating flooding around Imola that lead to the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes gives her account of the devastating flooding around Imola that lead to the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1 has donated £870,000 (€1m) to the Emilia Romagna flood relief effort and also donated food and water that would have been used at this weekend's cancelled grand prix to a group organising food banks for those affected.

F1, along with Italian authorities, decided on Wednesday that the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which had been scheduled to take place at Imola from Friday through to Sunday, would not go ahead.

At least 13 people have been killed by flooding in the region, while thousands have been evacuated from their homes, with rescue efforts taking place to reach towns and villages that were cut off from highways, electricity and mobile phone service.

F1 has donated £870,000 to the Emilia-Romagna Region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection to support the communities affected by the flooding in the region.

Food and water that would have been used in the Paddock Club, circuit, team and F1 hospitality have been donated to a group organising food banks and distribution for those who have been affected by the floods.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said: "I was born and grew up in the marvelous lands of Emilia Romagna, a place that is living through some of the saddest moments in its history.

"The situation facing the communities in the region is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people in the region, like so many across Italy, will prevail through this crisis.

"We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground.

"My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work."

Ferrari donate to Emilia-Romagna flooding fund

On Thursday, Ferrari, whose Maranello base lies within the region 50 miles north-west of Imola, announced they had donated £870,000 to the Emilia-Romagna Region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater explains why this week's Emilia Romagna GP was cancelled Craig Slater explains why this week's Emilia Romagna GP was cancelled

"In times of difficulty, Ferrari has always stood by its community," said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

"We wanted to provide a concrete and immediate response to the most urgent needs of the population of Emilia Romagna, which has been tried by a serious environmental disaster.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"With the coordination of the local authorities, to whom our heartfelt thanks go for their tireless work, this aid will bring comfort and a tangible sign of the solidarity of the entire Ferrari family."

Ferrari explained that their donation will be used "with a particular focus on projects for environmental recovery and the management of hydrogeological instability."

Hamilton: We all understand safety comes first

Lewis Hamilton was among several drivers to endorse F1's decision to call off the race, and posted a message of support via his Instagram account insisting that "safety comes first".

"Hoping everyone in Emilia Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other right now," the seven-time world champion wrote.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton send a message of support to flood victims after the Emilia Romagna GP was cancelled Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton send a message of support to flood victims after the Emilia Romagna GP was cancelled

"Thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and the amazing emergency services working on the ground.

"I know we all understand that safety comes first. I can't wait to see you all at the next race."

AlphaTauri 'very concerned'

AlphaTauri, whose factory is in Faenza, a city less than 20km from Imola that has been hit by this bout of floods along with ones earlier in the month, expressed concern over the situation.

"Scuderia AlphaTauri is very concerned about events unfolding over the past hours in Faenza and indeed in the whole Emilia-Romagna area, with flooding and heavy rain causing considerable damage," a team statement said.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"The team's factory is currently unaffected and everything is being done to ensure the safety of our employees and their families.

"Our sympathies go out to all those affected and we continue to monitor the situation, to see what can be done to help those in need as we await further developments."

The cancellation of the race in Imola means F1's original 24-race schedule for 2023 is set to be reduced to 22, with the Chinese GP, which was slated for April, having been unable to take place due to the country's Covid-19 restrictions.

The Emilia Romagna GP was scheduled to be the first of a triple-header of European races, meaning the season is set to continue in Monaco next weekend, before moving on to Barcelona for the Spanish GP.