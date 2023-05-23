Monaco GP 2023: McLaren reveal Triple Crown livery to celebrate F1, Indy 500 and Le Mans triumphs

McLaren will debut their Triple Crown livery at this weekend's Monaco GP

McLaren have revealed a new 'Triple Crown' livery for the upcoming Monaco and Spanish Grands Prix.

The British team are celebrating their history, which includes victories in three of motorsport's most prestigious events - the Monaco GP, the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which together are known as the Triple Crown.

Graham Hill is the only driver to have completed the treble, but McLaren hold the honour as a team, completing the set in 1995 with victory on their Le Mans debut.

With the Monaco GP and Indy 500 taking place this weekend, both live on Sky Sports, McLaren have prepared special liveries honouring their Triple Crown triumph.

McLaren's MCL60 Triple Crown livery alongside the three winning cars the design was inspired by

The Indy 500 livery was revealed in April, but McLaren have waited until race-week in Monaco to reveal their F1 design.

The papaya that dominates the usual look for the MCL60 remains at the rear, but the centre of the car is white in a nod to the MP4/2 Alain Prost drove to victory at the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix, while the black front end is a tribute to their Le Mans triumph.

The livery will remain on the car for next weekend's Spanish GP in Barcelona, which takes place a week before this year's Le Mans.

McLaren driver Lando Norris said: "It's a privilege to be involved in McLaren Racing's 60th anniversary celebrations and to combine three iconic race winning McLaren liveries into one for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix is going to be a special moment for the whole team.

"McLaren have an impressive record in Monte Carlo and on a personal level to have experienced a podium at the 2021 race was a huge honour. We'll be racing hard in a great looking car to celebrate Bruce McLaren and the team's amazing legacy."

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown added: "Having achieved the greatest accomplishment in motorsport by completing the Triple Crown, we are proud to celebrate the rich history of McLaren Racing with a special livery at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

"In line with our 60th anniversary celebrations and honouring the legacy of Bruce McLaren, the unique livery pays homage to the three victories which form the Triple Crown accolade."

McLaren arrive in Monaco seeking improvement after a hugely disappointing start to the 2023 season, with the team having claimed just 14 points in the opening five races.

Significant upgrades appeared to result in an upturn in performance in Azerbaijan last month, but a regression in Miami a week later has left major doubt as to whether they have a car capable of regularly scoring points this season.

Formula 1 now heads to the streets of Monaco for the sixth Grand Prix of the 2023 season - watch all the action on Sky Sports F1 from May 26-28.