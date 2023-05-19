Monaco GP 2023: When to watch practice, Qualifying and Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1

Sergio Perez is seeking back-to-back wins in Monaco

Following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna GP, Formula 1 now heads to Monte Carlo for the glitz and glamour of the Monaco GP.

Initially the middle leg of a triple header, the Monaco GP - F1's 'crown jewel' - now kicks off back-to-back race weekends, with the Spanish GP to follow.

Sergio Perez will be seeking to make it back-to-back wins in the Principality and close up to team-mate and championship leader Max Verstappen.

But could the unique characteristics of Monaco's street circuit perhaps see Red Bull's domination of F1 2023 come to an end and see Aston Martin, the upgraded Mercedes or Ferrari snatch a first win of the season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix The best of the action from the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

All the action from Monte Carlo will be live on Sky Sports F1.

Qualifying, arguably the most important of the season, takes place at 3pm on Saturday May 27.

Lights out for the Grand Prix is at 2pm on Sunday May 28.

Drivers' championship top 10 after five rounds Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 119 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 105 3) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 75 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 56 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 44 6) George Russell Mercedes 40 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 34 8) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 27 9) Lando Norris McLaren 10 10) Pierre Gasly Alpine 8

Constructors' championship top five after five rounds Team Points 1) Red Bull 224 2) Aston Martin 102 3) Mercedes 96 4) Ferrari 78 5) McLaren 14

It is a bumper four days of motorsport action next weekend, with the Formula 2 and Formula 3 track action getting under way on Thursday May 25.

And immediately after Sunday's race will be live coverage of the Indy 500 from the USA.

Sky Sports F1's live Monaco GP schedule

Thursday May 25

11.25am: F3 Practice

12.55pm: F2 Practice

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday May 26

10.05am: F3 Qualifying

12pm: Monaco GP Practice One (session starts 12.30pm)

2.05pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: Monaco GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

5.30pm: The F1 Show: Monaco

Saturday May 27

9.55am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Monaco GP Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)

1.30pm: F2 Sprint

2:30pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Monaco GP Qualifying

4.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday May 28

7.15am: F3 Feature Race

8.45am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Monaco GP build-up

2pm: THE MONACO GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag Monaco GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

5.30pm: The 107th Indy 500

Formula 1 now heads to the streets of Monaco for the sixth Grand Prix of the 2023 season - watch all the action on Sky Sports F1 from May 26-28. Get Sky Sports