Monaco GP 2023: When to watch practice, Qualifying and Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1
Monaco hosts the sixth race of the 2023 F1 season; Qualifying takes place at 3pm on Saturday May 27; Lights out for Grand Prix at 2pm on Sunday May 28; Watch every session from Monte Carlo live on Sky Sports F1 plus Formula 2, Formula 3 and Indy 500 action next weekend
Following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna GP, Formula 1 now heads to Monte Carlo for the glitz and glamour of the Monaco GP.
Initially the middle leg of a triple header, the Monaco GP - F1's 'crown jewel' - now kicks off back-to-back race weekends, with the Spanish GP to follow.
Sergio Perez will be seeking to make it back-to-back wins in the Principality and close up to team-mate and championship leader Max Verstappen.
But could the unique characteristics of Monaco's street circuit perhaps see Red Bull's domination of F1 2023 come to an end and see Aston Martin, the upgraded Mercedes or Ferrari snatch a first win of the season?
All the action from Monte Carlo will be live on Sky Sports F1.
Qualifying, arguably the most important of the season, takes place at 3pm on Saturday May 27.
Lights out for the Grand Prix is at 2pm on Sunday May 28.
Drivers' championship top 10 after five rounds
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|119
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|105
|3) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|75
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|56
|5) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|44
|6) George Russell
|Mercedes
|40
|7) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|34
|8) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|27
|9) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|10
|10) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|8
Constructors' championship top five after five rounds
|Team
|Points
|1) Red Bull
|224
|2) Aston Martin
|102
|3) Mercedes
|96
|4) Ferrari
|78
|5) McLaren
|14
It is a bumper four days of motorsport action next weekend, with the Formula 2 and Formula 3 track action getting under way on Thursday May 25.
And immediately after Sunday's race will be live coverage of the Indy 500 from the USA.
Sky Sports F1's live Monaco GP schedule
Thursday May 25
11.25am: F3 Practice
12.55pm: F2 Practice
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday May 26
10.05am: F3 Qualifying
12pm: Monaco GP Practice One (session starts 12.30pm)
2.05pm: F2 Qualifying
3.45pm: Monaco GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)
5.30pm: The F1 Show: Monaco
Saturday May 27
9.55am: F3 Sprint
11.15am: Monaco GP Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)
1.30pm: F2 Sprint
2:30pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: Monaco GP Qualifying
4.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday May 28
7.15am: F3 Feature Race
8.45am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Monaco GP build-up
2pm: THE MONACO GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag Monaco GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
5.30pm: The 107th Indy 500
