Mercedes to run W14 upgrades for first time at Monaco GP after Emilia Romagna GP cancellation

Mercedes will run their upgrades on the W14 for the first time in Monaco

Mercedes have confirmed they will run the new upgrades on their car at next week's Monaco GP following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna GP.

The Silver Arrows had been due to bring significant additions to their underperforming W14 at Imola as they seek to get back into championship contention. However, heavy flooding in northern Italy saw this weekend's event called off on Wednesday.

Formula 1 now heads to Monaco and the unique nature of the narrow street circuit had prompted questions over whether Mercedes would introduce their new parts in the principality or wait until the following week at the Spanish GP in Barcelona.

But a Mercedes spokesperson has confirmed to Sky Sports F1 that the W14's upgrades will now be used for the first time in Monaco.

The car had already been revised ahead of this weekend's intended race at Imola and will now be shipped directly to Monaco.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed at the Miami GP that the updated car would be running new bodywork, a new floor and new front suspension.

The former world champions have picked up just one podium finish so far in 2023 and sit third in the constructors' standings, already 128 points behind reigning champions Red Bull.

Mercedes realised as early as the beginning of March at the season-opening Bahrain GP that they had made an error by sticking with their design concept from 2022 - the first year of F1's new technical regulations.

There had been hope that untapped potential remained in the eye-catching 'zero-sidepod' look first seen on their previous W13 model, but it quickly became clear the new car would be unable to challenge Red Bull, who in 2022 emphatically ended Mercedes' eight-year streak of constructors' titles and have won all five races to start the new campaign.

Lewis Hamilton said as early as Friday practice in Bahrain that they were on the "wrong track" before team principal Wolff conceded that the W14 design "didn't work out".

Since then, it has been a case of damage limitation with Mercedes battling Aston Martin and Ferrari to finish behind the Red Bulls, and seven-time world champion Hamilton admitting he has been "counting the days" until the upgrades arrive.

There have already been repercussions in Mercedes' senior leadership team, with James Allison returning as technical director in place of Mike Elliott, who moved into the broader chief technical officer role.

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin explained last week that these new updates are "the first step" towards improving the W14's aerodynamics and handling.

Formula 1 is confident equipment and team trucks will arrive in Monaco on time and be ready on schedule following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna GP.

Essential de-rig personnel were allowed back into the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Thursday morning to begin packing up and shipping equipment.

Formula 1 now heads to the streets of Monaco for the sixth Grand Prix of the 2023 season - watch all the action on Sky Sports F1 from May 26-28.