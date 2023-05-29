Spanish Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports as F1 season continues

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his brilliant start to the season at Aston Martin, look back at Fernando Alonso's last race win at the Spanish Grand Prix back in 2013 Following his brilliant start to the season at Aston Martin, look back at Fernando Alonso's last race win at the Spanish Grand Prix back in 2013

Fernando Alonso will be racing on home soil this week as the Spanish Grand Prix makes its annual appearance on the Formula 1 calendar - you can watch all the live on Sky Sports F1.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is renowned for testing every aspect of a racing car, so has been relied on as a testing venue for F1 over the years.

It's the track where Max Verstappen won his maiden F1 race after the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg dramatically collided on the opening lap.

Verstappen's victory at the Monaco GP puts him 39 points ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who failed to score points, having crashed in qualifying. Alonso is a further 12 points behind and has last victory in F1 came 10 years ago the Spanish GP.

Hamilton and George Russell will have the chance to see how their upgrades fare on a more conventional circuit as Mercedes look to move up the pecking order, while Ferrari are hoping to bounce back from a difficult weekend in Monaco.

Earlier this year, Spanish GP organisers confirmed F1 will revert to the old configuration of two fast, sweeping right-handers to conclude the lap, which has been called for by several drivers in recent years in a bid to improve the racing in Barcelona.

Catch all the action at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1, with light out 2pm on Sunday June 4.

Drivers' championship top 10 after six rounds Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 144 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 105 3) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 93 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 69 5) George Russell Mercedes 50 6) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 48 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 42 8) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 27 9) Esteban Ocon Alpine 21 10) Pierre Gasly Alpine 14

Constructors' championship top five after six rounds Team Points 1) Red Bull 249 2) Aston Martin 120 3) Mercedes 119 4) Ferrari 90 5) McLaren 35

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch how much of a difference the removal of the final chicane on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track will have on drivers this season as we compare Fernando Alonso's 2006 and Charles Leclerc's 2022 pole lap Watch how much of a difference the removal of the final chicane on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track will have on drivers this season as we compare Fernando Alonso's 2006 and Charles Leclerc's 2022 pole lap

Sky Sports F1's live Spanish GP schedule

Thursday June 1

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 2

8.50am: F3 Practice

10.00am: F2 Practice

12pm: Spanish GP Practice One (session starts 12.30pm)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: Spanish GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show: Spain

Saturday June 3

9.25am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Spanish GP Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Spanish GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Spanish GP Qualifying

6.15pm: IndyCar - Detroit GP Qualifying

Sunday June 4

8.50am: F3 Feature Race

10.20am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Spanish GP build-up

2pm: THE SPANISH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag Spanish GP reaction

5.45pm: Indy NXT - Detroit GP

8pm: IndyCar - Detroit GP

Will Red Bull's winning run in F1 2023 continue at the Spanish GP? Watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 from June 2-4 Get Sky Sports