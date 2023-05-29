Spanish Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports as F1 season continues
Watch the Spanish GP live on Sky Sports F1 as the 2023 Formula 1 season continues; can anyone stop Red Bull and Max Verstappen at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and will Fernando Alonso stand on the podium at his home event, 10 years after his last victory in F1
Last Updated: 29/05/23 11:04am
Fernando Alonso will be racing on home soil this week as the Spanish Grand Prix makes its annual appearance on the Formula 1 calendar - you can watch all the live on Sky Sports F1.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is renowned for testing every aspect of a racing car, so has been relied on as a testing venue for F1 over the years.
It's the track where Max Verstappen won his maiden F1 race after the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg dramatically collided on the opening lap.
- 'Motivation, Le Mans, winning' - Max Verstappen's doubts over F1 future
- Fernando Alonso explains Aston Martin tyre error: We didn't expect that much rain
- Get Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOW
Verstappen's victory at the Monaco GP puts him 39 points ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who failed to score points, having crashed in qualifying. Alonso is a further 12 points behind and has last victory in F1 came 10 years ago the Spanish GP.
Hamilton and George Russell will have the chance to see how their upgrades fare on a more conventional circuit as Mercedes look to move up the pecking order, while Ferrari are hoping to bounce back from a difficult weekend in Monaco.
Earlier this year, Spanish GP organisers confirmed F1 will revert to the old configuration of two fast, sweeping right-handers to conclude the lap, which has been called for by several drivers in recent years in a bid to improve the racing in Barcelona.
Catch all the action at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1, with light out 2pm on Sunday June 4.
Drivers' championship top 10 after six rounds
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|144
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|105
|3) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|93
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|69
|5) George Russell
|Mercedes
|50
|6) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|48
|7) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|42
|8) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|27
|9) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|21
|10) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|14
Constructors' championship top five after six rounds
|Team
|Points
|1) Red Bull
|249
|2) Aston Martin
|120
|3) Mercedes
|119
|4) Ferrari
|90
|5) McLaren
|35
Sky Sports F1's live Spanish GP schedule
Thursday June 1
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday June 2
8.50am: F3 Practice
10.00am: F2 Practice
12pm: Spanish GP Practice One (session starts 12.30pm)
1.55pm: F3 Qualifying
2.50pm: F2 Qualifying
3.45pm: Spanish GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)
5.15pm: The F1 Show: Spain
Saturday June 3
9.25am: F3 Sprint
11.15am: Spanish GP Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.15pm: Spanish GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: Spanish GP Qualifying
6.15pm: IndyCar - Detroit GP Qualifying
Sunday June 4
8.50am: F3 Feature Race
10.20am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Spanish GP build-up
2pm: THE SPANISH GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag Spanish GP reaction
5.45pm: Indy NXT - Detroit GP
8pm: IndyCar - Detroit GP
Will Red Bull's winning run in F1 2023 continue at the Spanish GP? Watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 from June 2-4 Get Sky Sports