Spanish GP: Max Verstappen says it's 'very unlikely' Red Bull will win every race in F1 2023

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth win of 2023 at the Monaco GP

Max Verstappen believes it is "very unlikely" Red Bull will win every race in F1 2023 despite their current car advantage making it look like they could be victorious in all 22 rounds.

Red Bull's RB19 has wiped the field so far, winning all six Grands Prix so far this season with no other team within 20 seconds of them except for when the Australian GP finished behind the Safety Car.

Reigning world champion Verstappen has four victories, with team-mate Sergio Perez having two Grands Prix wins plus the Azerbaijan GP Sprint.

"How it looks like at the moment, I think we can [win every race]," Verstappen said ahead of this weekend's Spanish GP.

"But that's very unlikely to happen. There are always things that go wrong, or you have retirements or whatever.

"Purely on pace, I think at the moment it looks like that. But we will always get to tracks where it doesn't work out exactly or whatever, bad luck in qualifying, you make your own mistakes."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen says he is not focused on breaking records as he wants to enjoy the moment he is in and continue working with Red Bull for a long time Max Verstappen says he is not focused on breaking records as he wants to enjoy the moment he is in and continue working with Red Bull for a long time

Verstappen: Leave regulations in place for longer to close up field

Red Bull already have 249 points so far in 2023, more than double what Aston Martin have in second place in the Constructors' Championship (120).

The Milton Keynes-based team have dominated F1 since the sport's new technical regulations were introduced in 2022, winning last year's world championship with 17 wins from 22 races.

Verstappen highlighted how throughout F1's history the sport has often had one team well ahead of the rest and has suggested the sport's regulations should be changed less frequently.

The Dutchman's first title in 2021 came after Red Bull were finally able to battle Mercedes over the course of a season in the final year of the sport's previous regulations that had been in place since 2017. That also happened after the sport's current regulations had been delayed until 2022 by the Covid-19 pandemic and limited changes were allowed to the 2020 cars for the 2021 season.

F1's next big regulation change will come in 2026.

"The dominance, we've always seen this in F1, it's nothing new," Verstappen said.

"I think the longer you leave the regulations the same, the closer people will get. So maybe this is something that we need to look at.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz explains the reasons why Red Bull have been so dominant in 2023 Sky F1's Ted Kravitz explains the reasons why Red Bull have been so dominant in 2023

"You have the odd year or two years where there are two teams fighting, maybe potentially a third team.

"But overall, when you look back at the 80s, 90s, the 2000s, the early 2010s and all the way until 2020, it's been pure dominance of a certain team."

Russell hopes Mercedes able to fight Red Bull later in season

Mercedes driver George Russell said after Bahrain GP that Red Bull could win every race this year after controlling the season-opener.

The 25-year-old agreed with Verstappen that the RB19 still has the advantage to be able to do that but hopes Mercedes, who will get a better understanding of their new upgrades on the W14 this weekend in Barcelona, will be able to fight Red Bull later in the season.

"On pure pace, for sure they have the potential but certain things can happen," Russell said.

"I'd like to think that we can fight at some point, and take advantage of some misfortune down the order. But it's challenging.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell hopes that Mercedes' upgrades can take them ahead of Ferrari and close the gap on Fernando Alonso ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix George Russell hopes that Mercedes' upgrades can take them ahead of Ferrari and close the gap on Fernando Alonso ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix

"I agree with Max - there has always been dominance in F1. I don't know how we get to a place where you can have multiple drivers and teams fighting for the championship.

"That would be the best for the sport, best for all of us and the fans would love it.

"But you can't always get what you dream of."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rachel Brookes shares her most memorable moments from the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of this weekend's race in Barcelona Rachel Brookes shares her most memorable moments from the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of this weekend's race in Barcelona

Sky Sports F1's live Spanish GP schedule

Friday June 2

8.50am: F3 Practice

10.00am: F2 Practice

12pm: Spanish GP Practice One (session starts 12.30pm)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: Spanish GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show: Spain

Saturday June 3

9.25am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Spanish GP Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Spanish GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Spanish GP Qualifying

6.15pm: IndyCar - Detroit GP Qualifying

Sunday June 4

8.50am: F3 Feature Race

10.20am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Spanish GP build-up

2pm: THE SPANISH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag Spanish GP reaction

5.45pm: Indy NXT - Detroit GP

8pm: IndyCar - Detroit GP

Will Red Bull's winning run in F1 2023 continue at the Spanish GP? Watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 from June 2-4 Get Sky Sports