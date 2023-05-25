Fernando Alonso says racing with Honda in 2026 'not a problem' but is unsure if he will still be competing in F1

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fernando Alonso admits he's unsure if he'll still be competing in F1 in 2026, but he'd have no problem working with a Honda engine once again. Fernando Alonso admits he's unsure if he'll still be competing in F1 in 2026, but he'd have no problem working with a Honda engine once again.

Fernando Alonso says he has "no problem at all" to race with Honda after the Japanese manufacturer confirmed they will be Aston Martin's power unit supplier from 2026.

Alonso was critical of Honda during his second stint at McLaren, famously calling his power unit a "GP2 engine" at the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old, who has been on the podium four times in the opening five races of this season, joined Aston Martin at the start of this year on a multi-year deal.

"Racing again with Honda is going to be no problem at all from my side. It didn't work out last time [in] 2015, 2016, 2017," said Alonso.

"It was even worse maybe for some of my team-mates, like Stoffel (Vandoorne) - coming from dominating in F3, F2 and then joining the project that was not fully ready back then.

"I think they have proved that they now have a competitive package, they won the championship in 2021, they won the championship in 2022, most likely will the championship in 2023. They have now a very strong package, it's a new set of regulations, but I think be a very exciting project."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Damon Hill say's he'd choose Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso as his teammate down to his 'cunningness and intelligence'. Sky F1's Damon Hill say's he'd choose Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso as his teammate down to his 'cunningness and intelligence'.

Alonso: I don't know what I will do in 2026

Alonso is the oldest driver on the F1 grid and will be 44 years old at the start of the 2026 season, should he still be in the sport.

The Aston Martin driver still feels motivated now, but couldn't answer how long he will be racing for.

"I don't know what I will do in 2026, I would lie if I told you that I know right now for sure. I feel fresh, I feel motivated now, I feel sharp, I'm still fast," he added.

Fernando Alonso is third in the drivers' championship ahead of the Monaco GP

"If I keep enjoying, I would love to keep racing, but I know that one day I will wake up and I will not feel motivated or happy to keep travelling or this kind of thing. Or maybe I don't feel fast, and I would be the first one to raise my hand and say maybe it's time, so let's see, I think it's a long way until 2026.

Krack: No reason why Alonso won't be with us in 2026

One reason for Aston Martin's partnership with Honda is to become a works outfit as it will be important to integrate the 2026 power unit with the new chassis regulations.

Team principal Mike Krack is open to Alonso still being their driver in three years time.

Fernando Alonso celebrates his third place at the Miami GP with Aston Martin

"There's no reason to think he won't be with us in 2026. I cannot see one person why that would not be [the case]," he stated.

Krack added: "Fernando was not involved in the discussions but he was always kept in the loop. We wanted to have his thoughts and opinions, just like we do with every topic, because he's a key member of the team like Lance.

"We have a very good relationship with our drivers, as you see on the team radio, they are both always involved.

"And we are fortunate to also have Pedro [de la Rosa] who also has some relationships - so I think all in all, it is a very strong team.

"We do not say the drivers are there, the engineers are there. It is just one big group where everybody's opinion counts."

Aston Martin will be powered by Honda from 2026

Sky Sports F1's live Monaco GP schedule

Friday May 26

10.05am: F3 Qualifying

12pm: Monaco GP Practice One (session starts 12.30pm)

2.05pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: Monaco GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

5.30pm: The F1 Show: Monaco

Saturday May 27

9.55am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Monaco GP Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)

1.30pm: F2 Sprint

2:30pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Monaco GP Qualifying

4.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday May 28

7.15am: F3 Feature Race

8.45am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Monaco GP build-up

2pm: THE MONACO GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag Monaco GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

5.30pm: The 107th Indy 500

Formula 1 now heads to the streets of Monaco for the sixth Grand Prix of the 2023 season - watch all the action on Sky Sports F1 from May 26-28. Get Sky Sports